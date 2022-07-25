ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Peres, MO

Welcome, Orthopedic Associates!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated...

Comments / 0

 

stljewishlight.org

CEO Lynn Wittels plans to leave the J in early 2024

Lynn Wittels, CEO and president of the Jewish Community Center, has decided that her current contract, which runs through early 2024, will be her last. Not that she is retiring, exactly. As she explains in a letter to the J board: “I am excited about what comes next for me – maybe I’ll do something different, maybe I’ll spend more time with family, maybe I’ll work on my golf game, maybe all three. I know you know, however, that I am 100% invested in the success of this agency and will support the transition as best as I can.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Local hospitals claim four spots on 'Best in Missouri' list; BJC ranks as among 'Best in Nation'

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 hospital rankings with local hospitals claiming four of the top five positions on the best in Missouri list. The prestigious list, now in its 33rd year, places Barnes Jewish Hospital as the No. 1 hospital in the state and in the metro St. Louis area. Additionally, BJC claimed the No. 11 spot on the national list, moving up six spots from its previous position.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

From turtles to green spaces, the Glassbergs and Greensfelders left their love around St. Louis

A half dozen large concrete turtles — and one snake — sit along Oakland Avenue south of the St. Louis Zoo. Turtle Park, which opened in 1996, was designed and sculpted by Bob Cassilly, the founder of downtown’s City Museum. Each turtle is identified by a small plaque. The names include Adam, Antonio and David after the grandchildren of Sonya “Sunny” Glassberg. Glassberg helped fund the park. She and her husband, Myron, were philanthropists who preferred to work behind the scenes but contributed to parks and conservation efforts in the St. Louis area. Support for the environment ran in the Glassberg family. Myron Glassberg’s uncle Albert Greensfelder was also a frequent donor who favored the outdoors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

HavenHouse St. Louis’ HopeFest Gala

HavenHouse St. Louis hosted its HopeFest gala in mid-June at the Sheraton Westport Plaza Hotel St. Louis. During the event, guests heard from families who have benefited from the nonprofit’s service and who spoke on HavenHouse’s impact in the community. Guests also enjoyed dinner and an auction, with gala proceeds supporting the nonprofit’s efforts to give people “a healthy life, the best medical treatment possible and an affordable place to stay even when treatment takes them far from home,” according to a statement on its website.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Weather Channel

St. Louis Flooding, In Photos

At least one person has died in a flood emergency after St. Louis received a historic amount of rainfall in just hours. Photos show police rescuing motorists from vehicles that had been overtaken by water. The Forest Park DeBaliviere MetroLink Station is underwater. At least one person has died after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Summerfest at Edwardsville Flea Market brings community together

After postponing the event due to COVID-19, the Edwardsville Flea Market has held their annual Summerfest once again. The building functions as a hub for local vendors to sell virtually anything. It is owned by Rick Ellis and Dan Vetter, where local vendors or businesses can reach out to them to have their items sold in the market. The two purchased the business as a way to keep busy during their retirements.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WREG

VIDEO: Rescues underway in St. Louis as interstate goes underwater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Louis is experiencing a major flooding event Tuesday morning. On Interstate 70 in the St. Louis area, cars have been abandoned after drivers got stuck in the high water. Firefighters were seen using a ladder to make a bridge between the window of one driver’s car and trying to coach the […]
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes refinancing of 400-space mobile-home park in Missouri

David Garfinkel, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s St. Louis debt/equity team, arranged the refinancing of Eldorado Estates Mobile Home Park. The 400-space class B mobile home park was built in 1971 and is located at 1 Eldorado Court in St. Peters, Missouri. Northmarq secured the permanent-fixed loan for...
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX 2

Summer camp drownings spur parents to action

Two families, from St. Louis to Los Angeles, are calling for action to protect kids at summer camp. Families thousands of miles apart both say they did not know until after their children died that summer camps often escape regulation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX2now.com

100-year rainfall record broken in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has had historic rainfall since early Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service St. Louis, in the last five hours, St. Louis has recorded a 7.02 amount of rainfall. This record surpassed the old record of 6.85 set back on August 20, 1915.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Weather Channel

St. Louis Flooding Live Updates: Rescues Ongoing, Parts Of I-70 Shut Down

First responders evacuated residents from a neighborhood in Ladue, Missouri. Many vehicles were stranded and submerged across the St. Louis metro area. Residents are being asked to stay home if it's safe to do so. People are being evacuated from their homes and rescued from their vehicles in floodwaters across...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Flood damage seen across St. Louis region

Stray Paws Rescue is located in old town St. Peters on Depot Street off of Main Street. They reported 10 puppies drowned Tuesday. Dozens of women-owned business will be at Sunday's Procure Market. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Women's Creative is back this month with a block party. Procure Market...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
voiceofmuscatine.com

St. Louis area farm goes from drought to flood over night

St. Louis area farm goes from drought to flood over night. Up to twelve inches of rain in the St. Louis area Monday night has farmers in the region concerned about crop conditions. “We went from drought to flood overnight.”. Daryl Cates grows corn and soybeans in Columbia, Illinois, 15...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Photos show major flash flooding in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Sando Shack will set up shop in the former home of The Dam this fall

Married duo Amy Guo and Dan Jensen have used their culinary expertise and business know-how to establish two successful concepts in St. Louis. In addition to the Hello Poke stall in the City Foundry STL food hall, they’re also the folks behind the popular food truck, Sando Shack, which specializes in Japanese-style sandwiches.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

