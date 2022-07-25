Child Care

MURRAY – As of Monday, West Kentucky Allied Services, Inc. (WKY Allied) is disbursing funds through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program started. Those who meet income guidelines can receive assistance paying electric bills from now until the program ends on Sept. 30. “We’ve been...
The Nutrition Education Program will be delivering the Healthy Choices for Every Body nutrition lessons every Tuesday, beginning Aug. 2 through Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Three Oaks Community Center, 1788 Radio Road in Almo. Register by calling the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-753-1452 or text the center at 270-978-5032. There is no cost for the lessons.
MURRAY – After a cancellation two years ago and a scaled-back gathering last year, the committee for the annual Douglass Reunion hopes to bring the event back to its full glory next weekend. Douglass High School was the source of education for Murray’s African-American community until the public schools...
MURRAY – As the country celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act Tuesday, local advocates said they wanted to start holding meetings and form a regular communications pipeline to continue pushing for accessibility in Murray and Calloway County. Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and...
Jonathan B. Hosford, 46, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 5, 1975, in Murray. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith B. Hosford; maternal grandparents, Bethel and Sina Richardson; and his paternal grandparents, Kirby and Elizabeth Hosford.
MURRAY - Murray State University’s School of Nursing and Health Professions offers an advancement in a Registered Respiratory Therapist’s (RRT) career to earning a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy (BSRT). The program is sponsored by the Madisonville Community College – Murray State University Consortium for Respiratory Education, offering licensed therapists the opportunity to learn from faculty members who understand the rigors of completing an associate degree in respiratory therapy and can help students make an easy transition to a bachelor’s degree program.
MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors voted last week to apply for a loan to clean up the former Thurman Furniture building. Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said the former Thurman Furniture building at 208 Main St. was donated to the organization in late 2020, and the board has been considering what to do with the 32,000 square-foot structure since then. An environmental site assessment conducted earlier this year estimated it would cost around $292,000 to replace the roof and another $250,000 to clean up the building.
