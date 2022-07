On July 23rd at approximately 1:43 am, Haskell County deputies engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle on Us Hwy 83 near mile post 39. The pursuit lasted 20 minutes and ended near the intersection on CO RD 70 & NN. The driver, Jose Arroyo- Campos of Liberal, KS, was arrested for attempting to flee & elude LEO, driving under the influence 4th offense, possession of marijuana & drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, criminal damage to property, criminal littering & multiple traffic infractions.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO