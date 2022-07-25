ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County Council to bid for £16m of 'levelling up' funds

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssex County Council is to apply for more than £16m of "levelling up" funds from the government to improve life in Tendring. The district has high unemployment and has been rated as the second most in need of the funds. The...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Southampton's low levelling up funding labelled a 'scandal'

A city's "disappointingly low" share of the government's levelling-up fund was "nothing short of a national scandal", a councillor has said. Sarah Bogle, Southampton City Council's lead for economic development, said the authority received less per head than affluent Hart in north Hampshire. The shared prosperity fund aims to help...
POLITICS
BBC

'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'

For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Archie Battersbee's family granted more time to appeal against ruling

The parents of a boy at the centre of a life support treatment fight have been given more time to make an appeal. Archie Battersbee,12, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. On Monday his family lost a request to appeal a High Court ruling that...
U.K.
BBC

ScotRail 'frustrated' by three-day impact of UK strikes

ScotRail has described the three-day impact of daily strikes by RMT members working for Network Rail as "very frustrating". More than 40,000 rail workers across the UK will stage the first of a latest series of 24-hour strikes on Wednesday. The walkout by staff at Network Rail and 14 train...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Council workers in Scotland vote for strike action

Thousands of council workers across Scotland have voted to take industrial action after rejecting a pay offer of 2%. Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres throughout the country took part in the strike ballot. It was the largest strike ballot among council workers in more than a...
ADVOCACY
BBC

NHS in England facing worst staffing crisis in history, MPs warn

The large number of unfilled NHS job vacancies is posing a serious risk to patient safety, a report by MPs says. It found England is now short of 12,000 hospital doctors and more than 50,000 nurses and midwives, calling this the worst workforce crisis in NHS history. It said a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Eurovision in Nottingham would be 'boost for city'

Councillors could submit a formal bid to host Eurovision in Nottingham after it was revealed the contest will be held in the UK. The show will be hosted by the BBC in 2023 after organisers decided it could not be held in winning country Ukraine due to the ongoing war.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

UserTesting and Startup Grind Scotland Join Forces to Discuss Importance of Empathetic Leadership

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan will be joining host Nick Murray, Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Strategic Partnerships Manager, Metanomic, for a discussion focused on topics that include empathy in leadership, and what makes Edinburgh an ideal location as a European headquarters for technology companies. This event is taking place on Thursday, August 4, at UserTesting’s European headquarters in Edinburgh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005085/en/ Nick Murray, Host and Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Lafarge Canada Funds Queen’s University Low-Carbon Concrete Research

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Lafarge Canada is proudly co-funding a low-carbon concrete design research project at Queen’s University (Kingston,ON) and providing the company’s specially designed concrete to the initiative. The project, which aligns with the company’s decarbonization strategy and brings together a number of industry partners, is led by Dr. Neil Hoult, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Queen’s University, with Josh Woods, Assistant Professor, Queen’s University, Evan Bentz, Professor, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Toronto, and Dr. John Orr, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Cambridge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005019/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
BBC

Rail strikes Wales: Disruption warning as two days of action loom

Train operators in Wales have warned of more disruption to the rail network as two days of strike action are set to take place this week. Industrial action by more than 40,000 railway workers, who are part of the RMT union, will see nearly all rail services cancelled on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC

