Kidsgrove Sports Centre to reopen after £7.5m refit

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leisure centre is due to reopen after a £7.5m refurbishment. The building in Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, closed in June 2017 because of the cost of repairs and was completely cleared out for the refit. The centre now has a...

BBC

Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal

A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple

Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
U.K.
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Parents lose appeal over life support

The parents of a 12-year-old boy have lost an appeal against a decision to allow life support treatment to end. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead. Appeal judges supported a High Court ruling...
U.K.
#Refit#Uk#Kidsgrove Sports Centre
BBC

Briton Jack Fenton killed in Greek helicopter accident

A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

DART: 'Frightened' passengers forced open train doors

A woman who was on a train in which some passengers forced open doors and walked on the tracks said it had been an "unbelievably hot and frightening" situation. Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Bray on Sunday afternoon. Irish Rail has apologised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC
U.K.
BBC

'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'

For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Robbie-Jay Sims named as man who drowned at Cotswold Water Park

Fundraising has started for the family of a man who drowned during the UK heatwave. Robbie-Jay Sims, 20, from Swindon, was swimming with friends in a lake at Cotswold Water Park on 18 July when he encountered difficulties in the water. His family and friends released balloons at the site...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Saundersfoot grandmother's eviction by church 'immoral', says family

An 85-year-old grandmother is facing eviction from her home of 27 years by the Presbyterian Church of Wales. Ann Allsop has rented the property from the church in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, since 1995. But she has been left "in tears, frustrated and angry" after being served with a "no fault" eviction...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

UserTesting and Startup Grind Scotland Join Forces to Discuss Importance of Empathetic Leadership

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that UserTesting CEO Andy MacMillan will be joining host Nick Murray, Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Strategic Partnerships Manager, Metanomic, for a discussion focused on topics that include empathy in leadership, and what makes Edinburgh an ideal location as a European headquarters for technology companies. This event is taking place on Thursday, August 4, at UserTesting’s European headquarters in Edinburgh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005085/en/ Nick Murray, Host and Co-Director Startup Grind Scotland and Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
BBC

Dolomites: British woman falls to death on hiking trip in Italy

A British woman has fallen to her death while walking in the Dolomites with her husband. The woman, 56, who has not been named, plunged about 30m (100ft) on Sunday, Italy's Alpine Rescue service said. A mountain rescue team was deployed to the area where her body was spotted, and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Wilberfoss: Spate of village cat deaths sparks RSPCA warning

Pet owners in an East Yorkshire village have been warned to remain vigilant after a spate of suspicious cat deaths. The RSPCA is investigating the deaths of two cats, feared to be the latest in a line of unexplained feline fatalities in Wilberfoss going back decades. Insp Beth Boyd said:...
ANIMALS
BBC

Eurovision in Nottingham would be 'boost for city'

Councillors could submit a formal bid to host Eurovision in Nottingham after it was revealed the contest will be held in the UK. The show will be hosted by the BBC in 2023 after organisers decided it could not be held in winning country Ukraine due to the ongoing war.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Council workers in Scotland vote for strike action

Thousands of council workers across Scotland have voted to take industrial action after rejecting a pay offer of 2%. Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres throughout the country took part in the strike ballot. It was the largest strike ballot among council workers in more than a...
ADVOCACY

