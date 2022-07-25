'Rocky' the Monk seal attacks swimmer at Kaimana Beach

www.kitv.com
Jarrett Liu
4d ago
Swimmer violated Native Hawaiian Monk Seals resting place, beaches should be temporary closed, why hasn’t it been conducted knowing mother gave birth?
Reply(2)
17
Udon Olc
4d ago
It’s good for her to get bitten Maybe now people will obey the posted signs and locals telling them to stay away from the monk seals I THINK THR VIDEO SHOULD BR POSTED AT EVERY AIRPORT AND ALL HOTELS TELLING THEM TO OBEY THE SIGNS
Reply
13
what’s up doc?
4d ago
Her own fault ‼️‼️‼️‼️😤 mother seal was protecting her baby‼️‼️‼️😤can’t fail stupidity ‼️‼️‼️and what the woman claim ⁉️⁉️⁉️😖😤” I didn’t know “⁉️⁉️⁉️😤 next time pay attention and read signs‼️‼️‼️😖😤
Reply
11
Comments / 20