Kirkwood, MO

Chauvin Coffee Now Open

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber Of Commerce recently celebrated the...

Alestle

Summerfest at Edwardsville Flea Market brings community together

After postponing the event due to COVID-19, the Edwardsville Flea Market has held their annual Summerfest once again. The building functions as a hub for local vendors to sell virtually anything. It is owned by Rick Ellis and Dan Vetter, where local vendors or businesses can reach out to them to have their items sold in the market. The two purchased the business as a way to keep busy during their retirements.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

New Lux Living plan for apartments avoids demolition of historic Central West End building

ST. LOUIS — The developer hoping to build apartments at the site of the Engineers’ Club in the Central West End is no longer seeking to demolish the historic building. St. Louis-based Lux Living, a developer of apartment buildings in the Central West End, has submitted plans to the city that would keep the Engineers’ Club next to its proposed apartment building at 4339 and 4359 Lindell Blvd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Welcome, Whisker Station

The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Whisker Station Cat Café and Lounge, 212 N. Kirkwood Road. At Whisker Station, guests can lounge in a relaxed atmosphere, enjoy drinks and light snacks, and play with lovable, adoptable cats. Owner Sara McGinnis and her staff have facilitated over 110 cat adoptions since opening. Whisker Station is open Tuesday through Sunday and is closed on Monday.
KIRKWOOD, MO
stljewishlight.org

Why we love farmers’ markets and where to find them

There is just something about a farmers’ market. Living in south St. Louis, I am fortunate enough to live very close to Tower Grove Park, where every Saturday, my wife and enjoy taking our dogs to the Tower Grove Farmers Market, where we browse, and check out all the vendors have to offer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

9 Mile Garden Hosting Night Market Next Month

9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 9milegarden.com) gives St. Louis so much more than just tasty food truck options. The Affton spot also serves as an informal community center, offering everything from on-site yoga to movie screenings. But it’s 9 Mile Garden’s Night Market that is sure to be your...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Sando Shack will set up shop in the former home of The Dam this fall

Married duo Amy Guo and Dan Jensen have used their culinary expertise and business know-how to establish two successful concepts in St. Louis. In addition to the Hello Poke stall in the City Foundry STL food hall, they’re also the folks behind the popular food truck, Sando Shack, which specializes in Japanese-style sandwiches.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

From turtles to green spaces, the Glassbergs and Greensfelders left their love around St. Louis

A half dozen large concrete turtles — and one snake — sit along Oakland Avenue south of the St. Louis Zoo. Turtle Park, which opened in 1996, was designed and sculpted by Bob Cassilly, the founder of downtown’s City Museum. Each turtle is identified by a small plaque. The names include Adam, Antonio and David after the grandchildren of Sonya “Sunny” Glassberg. Glassberg helped fund the park. She and her husband, Myron, were philanthropists who preferred to work behind the scenes but contributed to parks and conservation efforts in the St. Louis area. Support for the environment ran in the Glassberg family. Myron Glassberg’s uncle Albert Greensfelder was also a frequent donor who favored the outdoors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Chauvin Coffee Co
restaurantclicks.com

10 Rooftop Bars With a View of St. Louis

Enjoying a cold beer or craft cocktail is always an enjoyable experience. Enjoying your drink from a rooftop bar in the beautiful city of St. Louis, Missouri, is an even better experience!. Skyline and Mississippi River views give the bar scene in St. Louis a special twist. Some of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

CEO Lynn Wittels plans to leave the J in early 2024

Lynn Wittels, CEO and president of the Jewish Community Center, has decided that her current contract, which runs through early 2024, will be her last. Not that she is retiring, exactly. As she explains in a letter to the J board: “I am excited about what comes next for me – maybe I’ll do something different, maybe I’ll spend more time with family, maybe I’ll work on my golf game, maybe all three. I know you know, however, that I am 100% invested in the success of this agency and will support the transition as best as I can.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Welcome, Orthopedic Associates!

The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Orthopedic Associates,1050 Old Des Peres Road. Orthopedic Associates has been one of St. Louis’s leaders in advanced orthopedic care since 1958.
DES PERES, MO
West Newsmagazine

Wildwood church seeks to provide public recreational area

New Community Church in Wildwood is seeking to create a public area to be used for recreational activities. The 4-acre tract designated for this purpose is across the street from the church, which is located at 16801 Manchester Road. During a public hearing at the city's Planning and Zoning Commission...
West Newsmagazine

Macy's to move to Chesterfield Valley

Macy's department store in Chesterfield will soon cease to exist. The last remaining anchor store that has been at the Chesterfield Mall location since 1981 (originally as Famous-Barr), has announced that it is closing its doors. Instead, it will open in a new location in Chesterfield Commons on THF Boulevard....
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Columbia Missourian

DAVID ROSMAN: Moving to a new home is no longer any fun

When was the last time you moved? Kathy and I are old enough that moving is not as much fun as when we were in college. I remember moving from Hicksville, Long Island, New York to St. Louis to attend college in 1971. All my worldly belongings fit in the trunk and back seat of a 1970 Camaro.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSDK

Photos: 1915 Flooding

South on Debaliviere Avenue from Wabash Railroad toward the Jefferson Memorial building. River Des Peres flood of August 1915.
DES PERES, MO
FOX 2

Downtown post office has challenges after fire and flood

ST. LOUIS – The United States Post Office located on Market Street in St. Louis is experiencing challenges Wednesday following a fire and flooding early Tuesday morning. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the department was first called to the main post office at 1720 Market Street at about 3 a.m. Tuesday for an electrical issue in the second sub-basement. There was a lot of smoke in the basement. Flooding conditions contributed to the issues at the post office.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

This St. Louis Mansion Could Be Right Out of a Movie

Did you know there are $5 million dollar mansions in Missouri? I didn't. I don't know why it surprises me, there are plenty of estates, mansions, and homes worth a million or more, so it shouldn't have. This particular mansion on Old Warson Road in St. Louis located on almost 5 acres secluded by lots of trees with a long gated driveway looks like it could be right out of a Hollywood movie.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

