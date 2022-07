A Little Falls man suffered non-life threatening injuries, Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in an Otter Tail County crash.

Luke Andrew Jacobs, 22, Little Falls, was the passenger on an ATV when it rolled west of Clitherall. The driver, Natasha Renea Best, 23, Clitherall, sustained “life threatening” injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.