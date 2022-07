A 32-year-old Key Largo man was arrested after a stolen car pursuit that started in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a white pickup truck previously reported stolen out of Monroe County was spotted traveling southbound on the 18-Mile Stretch. The Miami-Dade Police Department initiated the pursuit. Florida Highway Patrol and Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were alerted at 3:30 p.m. and eventually took over the pursuit as the truck entered the county.

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO