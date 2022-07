GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The abnormally high humidity for our area is still part of our weather conversation. You may notice the condensation on the outside of a cold drinking glass or water bottle. You may even notice your table salt clumping together. If that’s happening, put some dry, uncooked rice into your salt shaker. That will help absorb the moisture. The bottom line is the humidity still high. It should start to slowly decrease by this weekend, but it may be the middle of next week before you notice a significant drop. It’s the high humidity that’s preventing our swamp coolers from working effectively. Our homes are still warmer than most of us would like as a result.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO