2022 Comic-Con comes to a close

SAN DIEGO – It took exactly 1,099 days for San Diego Comic-Con goers to get this ‘last day feeling’ again.

“Come tonight and tomorrow we will suffer from what we commonly call the ‘post-Con depression,'” said Andy Holt, a Comic-Con attendee.

The long-awaited full Comic-Con drew thousands of people, but the hard part of saying goodbye and packing up takes over the latter half of Sunday.

“Packing up is the worst day, Sunday is always my worst day of the Con, getting packed up and it’s stressful, but it’ll be here again next year,” said Mike Burkey, the world’s biggest Spider-Man collector who also sells original art as Romitaman Original Art.

He’s been coming to San Diego Comic-Con since 1996, but says this was the best for his business.

“I had a feeling with the Con not having happened since 2019 that people would come back,” Burkey said. “I used to always hope to make in sales $100,000 and now I’m at $250,000 for this show which is pretty good.”

Todd Nauck is a professional comic book artist for Marvel and DC. He also said this year at his booth was extremely busy.

“From 2019 and here back, there’s been no slowdown, I’ve been working the table non-stop,” Nauck said. “I’m very happy with how this has gone, especially coming off the pandemic… we are feeling very blessed.”

Those like Burkey and Nauck have now mastered the art of packing up.

“They give you all the way till midnight but it takes me probably three hours to pack up my most valuable pieces,” Burkey said. “I carry it with me on the plane. The rest I have a friend that comes in a van and he ships it back.”

See a gallery of notable Comic-Con celebrity sightings below:

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: William Shatner attends the William Shatner handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Theatre Box on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Regé-Jean Page speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, and Tiffany Smith speak onstage at the “Masters of the Universe: 40 Years” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Hugh Grant speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Sasheer Zamata speaks onstage at Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Mike Judge and Paul Scheer speak onstage at the “Beavis and Butt-Head” Do Comic-Con panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Michelle Rodriguez speaks onstage at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Tyler Hoechlin speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Tyler Posey speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Sarah Michelle Gellar speaks onstage at the “Teen Wolf: The Movie” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, and Rebecca Wisocky speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Asher Grodman and Román Zaragoza speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Richie Moriarty and Danielle Pinnock speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: (L-R) Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, and Richie Moriarty speak onstage at the “Ghosts” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Michael Satrazemis, from left,Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez and Samantha Morton participate in a panel for “Tales of the Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tyroe Muhafidin attends a press line for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

Stephen Colbert, from left, Morfydd Clark, Charles Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Tristan Gravelle, Lloyd Owen and Ema Horvath attend a panel for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Greg Nicotero, left, and Norman Reedus attend a panel for “The Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Scott M. Gimple, from left, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln attend a panel for “The Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Keanu Reeves, left, and Matt Kindt attend a panel for “BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lauren Ridloff attends a panel for “The Walking Dead” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lauren Moore, from left, Norihiro Hayashida, Toshio Furukawa and Christopher Sabat attend a panel for “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“We’ve got a pretty good system so we can get everything packed up here in about 15 minutes and back to the car so it’s down to a science for us,” Nauck said.

The next edition of Comic-Con already is in the works and will be held next year from July 20-23.

“Definitely looking forward to next year,” Holt said. We are already thinking bout doing a new build with wings that will have certainly improved.”

