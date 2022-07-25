ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Lombard Cycling Classic Race

villageoflombard.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lombard Cycling Classic, as part of the Intelligentsia Cup Series, is a one-day, all-day, event expected to welcome upwards of 1,000 amateur and professional cyclists, and their guests, from around the world to Downtown Lombard on Tuesday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Join in on the fun!...

www.villageoflombard.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechicagogenius.com

Metra Plans High School Kegger Trains to Promote Lollapalooza Ridership

WEST LOOP – The Chicago Metra plans to encourage ridership during its busiest summer weekend by throwing a totally sick kegger for high schoolers riding in from the suburbs for Lollapalooza. The agency has struggled with regaining ridership to pre-pandemic levels and hopes the innovative event will remind all commuters that you’re allowed to get absolutely shitfaced on Metra trains.
CHICAGO, IL
vernonhills.org

BG Road to Close Aug. 8

Buffalo Grove Road will be closed beginning August 8 for repair work at the railroad crossing adjacent to Vernon Township Offices. Work is expected to be complete by August 12.
VERNON HILLS, IL
WBBM News Radio

Will County exploring construction of dedicated road for freight trucks along area expressways

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Planners in Will County are in the very early stages of a project to reduce freight truck congestion between two major highways. Heavy semi-trailer truck traffic has resulted in a number of complaints from people living in the area. The Will County Board has approved a preliminary study of a proposed "dedicated freight corridor" between I-57 and Route 394.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Tornado Hits Naperville | 87th Street Bridge | Plank Bar & Kitchen Reopens

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville on Saturday morning around 5:40 a.m. It touched down at White Eagle Golf Club and moved southeast through Naperville for 4.5 miles. Estimated peak winds in the storm were 85 mph. Some of the damage reported included downed trees, fallen branches, overturned bleachers and fence damage at the Neuqua Valley High School softball field and some roof damage to a shopping plaza at the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street. No injuries were reported.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookfield, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Lombard, IL
Sports
Brookfield, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Cars
City
Lombard, IL
napervillelocal.com

Crews Begin Demolishing Kroehler YMCA Building; Bricks For Sale

Naperville residents can own a piece of the city’s history now that demolition has begun on the Kroehler Family YMCA building. Demolition started Friday, but residents will be able to purchase a commemorative brick and other efforts are underway to preserve the building’s rich history. Located at 34...
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

116 S Prospect Street

Welcome home! As you go through the front door, you will enjoy the natural light in the living room as well as the OPEN CONCEPT layout of the kitchen and dining areas. In the kitchen, you have plenty of cabinet space, solid surface counter tops, a nice bay window with a view of the front yard, and NEW stainless-steel appliances. The adjacent dining room provides access to a SCREENED IN PORCH that is perfect to entertain friends and family. You will notice the sloped ceilings throughout the home provide a sense of amplitude and enhance the natural light, complementing the FRESHLY PAINTED walls and beautifully refinished HARDWOOD floors. Newer windows will help make this an energy efficient home. There are three bedrooms in the main floor with nice closet space each. A full UPDATED BATHROOM completes the main floor of the house. But wait! there is a FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT for you to enjoy. Down a flight of stairs, you will find a large recreation room, as well as an area that could be used as family room. Next to this area, there is another newly UPDATED BATHROOM. A very spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage and NEW washer and dryer complete the finished basement. In addition to the screened porch, the back yard is very large and FULLY FENCED for privacy. And YES, there's more...at the back of the yard you will find a 21x23 enclosed space that will be great as a work room or just additional storage. The location cannot be beat! This home is blocks from the College Ave Metra station, Hoffman Park and Triangle Park. Here, you will have the convenience of being very close to both downtown Wheaton and Glen Ellyn while living in a quiet street lined with mature trees. Award-winning SD 200 schools complete the package. This home is also available as a rent-to-own.
WHEATON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Person Robbed At Knifepoint In Naperville Parking Lot

Naperville police say a person was robbed at knifepoint at a parking lot in the 2700 block of Fitness Drive Tuesday night. Police say the incident took place around 9:15 p.m. A masked man with a knife approached the victim, demanding their money and personal items. The suspect then left the area on foot. Though the Naperville Police Department worked with Aurora police officers to try and find the offender, using K9s and drone technology, they were unsuccessful. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring Pilcher Park in Joliet, Illinois

Lisa lives near Pilcher Park and loves accessing the park to explore nature and wildlife. Pilcher Park is located on land that used to belong to the Higginbotham family, who settled the area in the early 1800s. Hickory Creek, which runs through the forest preserve, also ran directly through the Higginbotham family farm. Harlow Higginbotham sold the acreage to Robert Pilcher in 1920, who then turned around and donated the land to the Joliet Park District. It is located on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Summer Hike Along Otter Creek Trail Near South Elgin, Illinois

Otter Creek Trail provided us with a nice paved trail for exploration after some pretty intense storms in the area. After the storms, we were looking for drier trails and were hoping to skip out on mosquitoes. Otter Creek Trail near St. Charles offered us the perfect trail to wander under these parameters. We enjoyed hiking the trail and discovering nature around Otter Creek.
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
bhhschicago.com

1463 Mercury Drive #407

Lovely 4th floor unit with private balcony. Bright, clean, roomy and well maintained. Amenities include coin laundry, outdoor pool, playground and tennis courts. The unit also has a storage locker. Gas, water and heat are included in rent. Tenant is responsible for only paying electric. Located near Metra, I-390 expressway, restaurants and shopping.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightning strike blamed for fire that seriously damages large house in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Fire officials in Glenview said a lightning strike caused a fire that severely damaged a house Wednesday afternoon.The fire was reported at 3:32 p.m. in the large, upscale house at 1701 Annapolis Dr., just north of Lake Avenue and west of Lehigh Avenue. It is part of The Glen, a subdivision of upscale homes on the former site of the Glenview Naval Air Station. Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the roof. Neighbors told firefighters the house was unoccupied at the time – except for a dog that firefighters rescued. No one...
GLENVIEW, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Robbery At Knifepoint | North Central Interim President | DuPage County Fair

Naperville police say last night a person was robbed at knifepoint in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Fitness Drive. The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Police say a person with a knife approached the victim, demanding cash and personal items. No one was injured. The suspect, who fled on foot, is described as a white or Hispanic man of unknown age, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 200 lbs. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a mask. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

4752 N Olcott Avenue #D3

VERY NICE LARGE 2 BEDROOM ONE BATH IN HARDWOOD HEIGHTS. HEAT, COOKING GAS,PARKING AND STORAGE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. YOU JUST PAY ELECTRICITY.HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND CTA AT THE DOORSTEP.WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS, CLOSE TO SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS,TRANSPORTATION AND METRA. AVAIL NOW.
HARWOOD HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

Medical Helicopter Called After Car Crashes Into Home in Crystal Lake

A medical helicopter responded to a Crystal Lake home where a car slammed into a residence Wednesday evening. Details about what happened weren't immediately available, but photos provided to NBC 5 showed a vehicle slanted, with one wheel appearing to rest on a porch railing. While a medical helicopter responded to the scene, it wasn't immediately known how many people were injured or the severity of any injuries.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy