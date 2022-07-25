ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain says 'inconclusive fighting' continues in Ukraine's Donbas and Kherson

Reuters
 3 days ago
July 25 (Reuters) - Inconclusive fighting has continued in both Donbas and Kherson regions in eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Monday.

Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma - whether to resource Russia's offensive in the east, or to bolster the defence in the west, Britain's defence ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry added in its regular bulletin that on July 18, the British intelligence identified a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility near Barvinok, in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which is 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

"At least 300 damaged vehicles were present, including main battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and general support trucks," the update added.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Marshall Brown
2d ago

that's Russia for you they say they're not going to do this not going to do that but they still do it so you got to be prepared.

Reply
3
