Rogers finishes in 6th in 800-meter final

In the final moment of the final event on the final evening of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis cleared a new world record: 20 feet, 4.5 inches. It was a fitting end to what some longtime observers are calling the best track meet they’ve...
EUGENE, Ore. — Five members of a team that competed at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 have been reported missing, authorities in Eugene reported. On July 24, the University of Oregon Police Department received a missing person report for five individuals who had been temporarily staying in university campus housing contracted for use during the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships.
Cypress Woods High School (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is set to make a decision Monday at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 300 overall prospect, is down to a final five of Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas:
In an unsettling event that took place Monday, a man from Veneta, Oregon, by the name of Trennon Smith was starting wildfires in a remote forested corner of Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian. According to a sheriff, the man was tied to a tree by three local residents until authorities arrived. This could not have come at a worse time, with many parts of Oregon facing an extreme record heat wave. With temperatures hitting triple digits in the northwest, Seattle and Portland are under excessive-heat warnings until Thursday evening.
Paul Swangard, known to many as “the voice of Hayward Field,” served as a play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports’ coverage of the World Track & Field Championships, which took place over 10 days and concluded Sunday in Eugene. Swangard grew up in Eugene, ran track at South...
View the original article to see embedded media. On Monday, punter Tom Snee announced in an Instagram post that he would be stepping away from the Oregon Football team to prioritize his mental health. "Ever since I got to college in 2018 I've really struggled with mental health and dealt...
A Eugene facility that rehabilitates birds of prey now has enough fish, thank you. On Tuesday, the Cascades Raptor Center posted on Instagram that their hospital currently had a “record number” of bald eagles, and called for local anglers to donate any of their fresh catch to help feed them.
EUGENE, Ore. — Behind the Golden Arches one employee gets a special and festive thank you. As part of The McDonald’s “Thank You Crew” program, Christine Beil is their national winner!. Co-owners Shane and Kara Campbell decorated the Eugene store ahead of Beil’s arrival to work...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Willamalane's Splash at Lively Park recently changed their hours to accommodate more people, and the changes that went into effect less than a week ago could not have come at a better time. "It's so hot out here, it's just so refreshing to get back into the...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Georgie is a wacky, adventurous gal with a ton of energy in need of a loving home. Greenhill Humane Society says Georgie is just one-and-a-half years old and still has a lot to learn. She has so much energy, so she needs to go to a home with a yard to play in where she can get lots of exercise and training. Greenhill says Georgie has played well with other dogs in the past, but recommends prospective adopters bring their dogs to meet her first. Her boisterous energy would probably be too much for her to live with a cat.
At 8 a.m., it’s already warm — bordering on hot — at Oregon State University’s Vegetable Research Farm in Corvallis. The ground is dusty and so is faculty research assistant Matt Davis, who’s on his knees, rooting around in the soil. “If we were a...
SWEET HOME, Ore. — On a busy day for Sweet Home Fire, crews were grateful to receive assistance from the community Monday, the Sweet Home Fire District said. A medical patient in an area known as High Rock needed to be carried up a steep trail from the river.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting an edible garden tour to teach the community about gardening and self-sustainability. The sustainability coalition will be hosting the event on August 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for free. Residents are invited to take a self-guided tour of five local gardens in south Corvallis. The gardens will feature a variety of edible plants for guests, and gardeners will be on hand to talk to participants and to answer questions. The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition says the event is meant to encourage local residents to grow some of their own food in order to foster greater self-reliance and involve more people in the joys of gardening.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody this morning after hiding in a shed and being sniffed out by a police dog team, the Eugene Police Department said. The EPD said that just before 2 a.m. this morning, July 26, an officer spotted Jordan Ryan Long, 32, getting into the passenger seat of a sedan in the 700 block of north Danebo Avenue. The EPD says Long was wanted on several felony warrants.
ALBANY, Ore. -- A young person in Oregon Youth Authority custody reportedly ran away from the organization’s Young Women’s Transition Program, the organization said. The OYA said Shay Earnest, 16, who uses he/him pronouns, was attending a supervised church service when he left without permission at about 11:10 a.m. The OYA adds that a warrant for Earnest was issued and law enforcement was notified. The organization said Earnest had been in their custody since 2021.
It will be a hot night of the blues as Music on the Half Shell features Albert Cummings Tuesday night:. Influenced by greats like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Cummings has been playing the blues for over 20 years and has released nine albums including his latest simply titled “10”.
MONROE, Ore. -- A vehicle crash on Highway 99 shut down a large portion of the road between Monroe and Junction City. The crash reportedly occurred at about 10:40 a.m. this morning, July 26. It involved a semi truck and a garbage truck, according to ODOT. All lanes of Highway 99 from milepost 101 to milepost 107 were closed. Power lines were brought down in the crash, and large swathes of Monroe are reportedly without electricity.
Monday was the hottest day of 2022 in Roseburg with a new record high for the date also set. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 103 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. The previous hottest day this year was June 26th when it got to 100 degrees. It was also a new record high for the date. Prior to Monday, the warmest July 25th was 101 degrees in 2018.
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) - A Roseburg man died Tuesday afternoon after a car crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155, according to Oregon State Police. Loyd Price, 78, was driving south on I-5 when his Toyota 4-Runner drove off the road and down an embankment where it rolled, landing on railroad tracks.
