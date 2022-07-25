Rogers finishes in 6th in 800-meter final

EUGENE, Ore. -- Georgie is a wacky, adventurous gal with a ton of energy in need of a loving home. Greenhill Humane Society says Georgie is just one-and-a-half years old and still has a lot to learn. She has so much energy, so she needs to go to a home with a yard to play in where she can get lots of exercise and training. Greenhill says Georgie has played well with other dogs in the past, but recommends prospective adopters bring their dogs to meet her first. Her boisterous energy would probably be too much for her to live with a cat.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO