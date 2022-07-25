Artist Photographs Pinellas Seniors

Europe is burning and 40 million Americans are living under heat alerts. In the midst of this crisis, The Gabber speaks to immediate concerns. The July 14 edition included down-to-earth articles about access to public utilities, gardening in hot weather, and support for the Gulfport Senior Center. This is how we live now, in an era of climate change, although there are still groups on the political left and on the political right who are out of touch with climate change reality. Some groups deny that climate change is happening, while others propose pie-in-the-sky programs for government that will cost billions of dollars with good results anticipated in, maybe, 20 or 30 years. What’s needed today is the awareness that a major heat wave is a community emergency greater than the problems associated with a tropical storm or a red tide episode. In Pinellas, the annual number of deaths caused by extreme weather is greater than the number of deaths caused by hurricanes, wildfires, house fires, and red tide combined. The number of 911 calls and hospitalizations caused by extreme weather is also excessive. These “inconvenient truths” are seldom acknowledged by journalists, political leaders, emergency planners, or any of the folks who are involved in the climate change debate. Three things are needed and Gulfport and other towns can acknowledge this trinity: First, start with the awareness that humanity is caught in a global public health crisis that continues to develop. Let the scientists debate the causes of climate change. At the grassroots level, what’s needed is a compassionate response that will do some good in today’s world. Second, water and energy use are human rights. Since Biblical times, religious groups have understood the need for water and fuel assistance, and the need continues. Some people waste a lot of water and energy, while others struggle to pay for the basics. In the midst of climate change; what’s needed is a community strategy that keeps everybody connected to essential services. Last, if humanity can be saved, understand that we’ll be saved by the grace of God and by neighbors who care about their neighbors. Floridians have been asked to purchase electric automobiles and solar panels. Yes, there’s a need for new technology, and there’s a need to build barriers to control coastal flooding, but these things alone won’t rescue Florida. What’s needed is the power of love, although the word “love” is seldom mentioned by scientists and by government agencies. –Robert Murphy, St. Petersburg.

GULFPORT, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO