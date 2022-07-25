ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Artist Photographs Pinellas Seniors

By Abby Baker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Pete photographer Marian Tagliarino is used to her posed subjects chatting with her in between shots. What surprised her,was a 90-year-old client telling her she had not had her picture professionally taken since 1986. “Seniors aren’t really a part of the selfie movement, and they’re not being photographed...

Events in South Pinellas: July 28-Aug 2

‘DARKMATTER’ See balloon exhibition artist Jason Hackenwerth’s latest inflatable art journey, DARKMATTER. Hackenwerth, an artist known for his giant latex balloon art sculptures, brings his exhibit to Pinellas. The stars of the show are two massive inflatable sculptures flanked by two decades of paintings, drawings, and renderings. See it before it’s gone forever. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Weds-Sun: 12-5 p.m. creativepinellas.org/event/darkmatter-exhibition.
GULFPORT, FL
Live Music in Gulfport and the Beaches: July 29-31

Friday, July 29: Steve Borst & Michael Beck,, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30: John Frinzi, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31: Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday featuring Dead Set Florida Trio, 4 p.m. St. Pete Beach. Chill Restaurant and Bar. 357 Corey Ave. Friday, July 29: Tim Blunston, 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday,...
GULFPORT, FL
The Largest Dessert Festival in America Is Returning to Florida! 🧁

Raise your hand if you love desserts! 🙋‍♀️ We do!. There are tons of sweet treats to try in the Disney parks. We’ve found amazing sweets in Disney Springs and have even compiled a list of the best ones you can grab when you visit. Of course, we’ve also had our fair share of questionable treats in the parks, and everyone’s tastebuds are going to be different. If you’re a Florida local or are visiting during October and you have a sweet tooth, don’t miss the largest dessert festival in America returning to Tampa this year!
FLORIDA STATE
The best things to do around Sarasota for July 28 to Aug. 3

Visit TheParadiseCenter.org. Enjoy an afternoon movie at The Paradise Center. This week's showing is 2009 film "Julia & Julia," a biographical comedy-drama on Chef Julia Child and author Julie Powell. Fresh popcorn and soft drinks are included. InMotion. 7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami...
SARASOTA, FL
Photos: South Tampa home finalist in HGTV’s ‘Ultimate House Hunt’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa home has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt. The Ultimate House Hunt is an online month-long promotion held annually that showcases extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories. Those include amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Yacht Company Launches Brunch With Bottomless Mimosas For $10

Yacht Starship just launched one of the best brunch deals in Tampa and it includes bottomless mimosas for only $10! You’ll get served a delicious brunch aboard a luxury yacht with stunning views of the Tampa Bay area. Before, Yacht Starship only offered dinner or private events like a...
TAMPA, FL
ZooTampa announces special breakfast and painting with elephants this August

You read that right. This August residents and visitors will have the chance to enjoy a light breakfast with beautiful elephants at ZooTampa. After the breakfast, guests will also witness the elephants paint a masterpiece. It’s a WILD way to start your day. Here’s the official event description from the zoo: “Join us for a light breakfast and a special training session featuring one of Africa’s most beloved and endangered species, the African elephant. Plus, get a photo and watch one of the large majestic pachyderms paint its very own masterpiece!”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Debates If A Man Should Pay For His Woman’s Friends Food Also

We’ve heard this debate time and time again. If a man is out with his girl and her friends, should he cover the entire tab? I say no, but the woman in this video believes that her man should absolutely do just that. In my opinion she is acting very ridiculous especially since she is with about 18 people. Have you ever been in this situation? I mean I’ve went out with my man and maybe one other girl. Of course he covered both of our tabs, but I doubt he would even want to do that if I was with 18 other people. I wouldn’t be surprised if he actually left her after this incident. How do you feel about this situation? Do you think that her man should pay for her and her entire group of friends? Is he obligated as a “Man” or are you with me and think that she is being absolutely ridiculous. Leave a comment on the post! See the video below.
TAMPA, FL
The Gecko Recipients: St. Vincent DePaul CARES

As Florida real estate and rent prices continue to rise, charities like the cross-Florida St. Vincent DePaul CARES aim to provide relief to those who have fallen on hard times. SVdP does this in 16 counties, including Pinellas, by rehousing families and connecting those experiencing homelessness to local support services....
GULFPORT, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

The Perfect Day in Historic Pass-a-Grille

Located at the southern end of St. Pete beach is a small gem of a waterfront town known as Pass-a-Grille. With its quaint laid-back vibe, Pass-a-Grille offers beautiful sugar sand beaches and pristine ocean waves, as well as local retailers and restaurants. Less than an hour from Tampa, it is easy to have a perfect day here.
TAMPA, FL
Up-to-date vaccines required for school students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday is the first day back for Manatee and Sarasota County students. Parents, in order for your child to attend school vaccine paperwork is required! Florida law says all students attending school must have an up-to-date Florida Certification of Immunization Form known as the DH 680 form.
SARASOTA, FL
Largo's mini waterpark is an inexpensive way to beat the heat

LARGO, Fla. - The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages. Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.
LARGO, FL
Letters to the Editor: July 28

Europe is burning and 40 million Americans are living under heat alerts. In the midst of this crisis, The Gabber speaks to immediate concerns. The July 14 edition included down-to-earth articles about access to public utilities, gardening in hot weather, and support for the Gulfport Senior Center. This is how we live now, in an era of climate change, although there are still groups on the political left and on the political right who are out of touch with climate change reality. Some groups deny that climate change is happening, while others propose pie-in-the-sky programs for government that will cost billions of dollars with good results anticipated in, maybe, 20 or 30 years. What’s needed today is the awareness that a major heat wave is a community emergency greater than the problems associated with a tropical storm or a red tide episode. In Pinellas, the annual number of deaths caused by extreme weather is greater than the number of deaths caused by hurricanes, wildfires, house fires, and red tide combined. The number of 911 calls and hospitalizations caused by extreme weather is also excessive. These “inconvenient truths” are seldom acknowledged by journalists, political leaders, emergency planners, or any of the folks who are involved in the climate change debate. Three things are needed and Gulfport and other towns can acknowledge this trinity: First, start with the awareness that humanity is caught in a global public health crisis that continues to develop. Let the scientists debate the causes of climate change. At the grassroots level, what’s needed is a compassionate response that will do some good in today’s world. Second, water and energy use are human rights. Since Biblical times, religious groups have understood the need for water and fuel assistance, and the need continues. Some people waste a lot of water and energy, while others struggle to pay for the basics. In the midst of climate change; what’s needed is a community strategy that keeps everybody connected to essential services. Last, if humanity can be saved, understand that we’ll be saved by the grace of God and by neighbors who care about their neighbors. Floridians have been asked to purchase electric automobiles and solar panels. Yes, there’s a need for new technology, and there’s a need to build barriers to control coastal flooding, but these things alone won’t rescue Florida. What’s needed is the power of love, although the word “love” is seldom mentioned by scientists and by government agencies. –Robert Murphy, St. Petersburg.
GULFPORT, FL

