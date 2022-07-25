Call Chris Nosari today!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

KTLO

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Former co-owner of KTLO dies

Charles “Charlie” Earls, a former co-owner of KTLO, died Monday in Branson. Earls, and his wife Scottie, with Rod and Carol Orr, formed Orr and Earls Broadcasting and bought Branson radio stations KOMC-AM and KRZK-FM in 1986. The ownership eventually added KOMC-FM. The Earls were co-owners of KTLO with Bob and Sue Knight and Danny and Velma Ward from 1994 until 2010.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Baxter Regional Medical Center changing its name

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter Regional Medical Center announced a name change to Baxter Health. Hospital officials say the decision better reflects Baxter Health as a health network. Baxter Health consists of 40 locations across 11 counties in Arkansas and Missouri. “We’re bigger than just the four walls here...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas to host 20th annual ‘Spark of Hope’

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas (SPSFNWA) will host the 20th annual “Spark of Hope” event on July 28. According to a press release, the event will honor scholarship recipients and supporters. It will be emceed by Jake McBride from Nash 94.3 and Natalie Bartholomew from First Community Bank.
ROGERS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Scott Wood opens first exclusive Jeep Showroom in Arkansas

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Arkansas’s first exclusive Jeep showroom at Scott Wood Chrysler Dodge Jeep + Ram. “This is another milestone for Wood Family Dealerships,” said Scott Wood in a release from the chamber. “Jeep is an...
BATESVILLE, AR
KYTV

New Harrison, Ark. program offers veterans therapy through taming horses

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison’s new program provides therapy to veterans by taming wild horses. Organized by Camp Jack Veterans Center and Branded Equine-based Therapy Services, equestrian therapy specialist Lindsey Gabbard and wild horse trainer Fred Woehl lead the program. “In this program with the mustangs, they’re not only...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Bomber Booster Club accepting members for upcoming school year

With the upcoming school year and high school athletics approaching, the Mountain Home Bomber Booster Club is accepting members for the year. There are four different levels of donations available. The cost is $30 for an individual or family donor. Potential donors will receive a Mountain Home Bomber sticker for...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Tragic ending to family lake outing when grandfather drowns

Details have been released about a drowning Friday evening in Marion County that claimed the life of a Marion County man who had just finished an outing on Bull Shoals lake with his wife and grandchildren. The victim is identified as 62-year-old Danny Lane of the Promised Land community. Marion...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Much needed rain on the way, will it be a drought buster?

After a high temperature of 104 Tuesday afternoon, it looks like the Twin Lakes Area has one more day of heat and humidity before a big change happens in the weather pattern. The early indications are a lot of rain is possible across northern Arkansas and southern Missouri through Sunday, but, will it be a drought buster?
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTTS

4 Kids, 2 Adults Die In NW Arkansas House Fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. It...
SPRINGDALE, AR
kuaf.com

Helping Cars Stop Less in Rogers

As more people move to northwest Arkansas, traffic can be affected. In Rogers, a new system to optimize traffic light timing is designed to ease the flow of cars in the downtown district. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Keeping your lawn green in the heat

ROGERS, Ark. — With the recent drought and hot temperatures, keeping your yard looking fresh and green can be a chore. 40/29 talked with a local landscaping expert about ways to keep that lawn green in a drought. You want to make sure you water your yard and plants,...
ROGERS, AR
KTLO

YES! There’s still time to enter your pet!

KTLO, Classic Hits/101.7 & The Boot/99.7 salute our Profile of the Day for Tuesday, July 26, 2022. …The only not-for-profit organization of this type in the area…. >It’s time for the Hospice of the Ozarks Pet Peace of Mind Calendar contest!. >The calendar helps raise funds to support their...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas man remembers six family members killed in fire near Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A relative of the six family members whodied in a fire near Springdale is helping the only survivor, his 13-year-old niece. The mother and father, Juan Carlos and Marisol Corona Aguilar, died when a fire destroyed their home early Sunday morning. Mario, 9; Daniela, 7; and twins Carla and Marisol, 3, also died.
SPRINGDALE, AR

