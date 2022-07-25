HS teams taking heat, humidity precautions

Owensboro Catholic’s Jaidan Amburgey gets some water during a water break during practice on Thursday at Steele Stadium. Photos by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Soaring heat and humidity levels hit the area in the second full week of preseason high school practices, and coaches have been adjusting schedules and making sure players stay hydrated and are getting acclimated to the summer temperatures. The KHSAA has had heat-humidity limitations in place for a number of years.

Golf teams had to call off practices because of high heat index readings during late afternoons this past week. The Daviess County Invitational and several other season-starting golf tournaments had starting tee times of 7:30 a.m. to avoid the high humidity of late afternoon.