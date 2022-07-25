Russia-Ukraine war: attack on Odesa risks grain export deal, says White House; Zelenskiy calls for more sanctions

11.13pm BST

The time in Kyiv is shortly after 1am. Here is a summary of the day’s main headlines:

Millions around the world could die due to the “food crisis” caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Guatemala’s president, Alejandro Giammattei , said during a visit to Ukraine, at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The two leaders put out a joint statement noting, in part the war’s “global economic effects that have generated inflation, increased the cost of living and produced more poverty.”

The two leaders put out a joint statement noting, in part the war’s “global economic effects that have generated inflation, increased the cost of living and produced more poverty.” Russia’s attack on the vital Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa at the weekend casts doubt on the grain deal struck the day before, the White House said. The US will continue to explore options to increase Ukraine exports through overland routes, Washington added. “We are going to be watching this closely to see if Russia meets their commitments under this arrangement since this attack casts serious doubt on Russia’s credibility,” a National Security Council spokesperson said.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls on Europe to respond to Russia’s ‘gas war’. The Ukrainian president said Europe should boost its sanctions against Moscow. “You have to hit back. Do not think about how to bring back the turbine [the Nord Strom pipeline machinery that Russia claims is the cause of new supply cuts, which Germany and others dispute], but strengthen the sanctions,” Zelenskiy said.

Russia’s Gazprom is set to cut supplies further through its single biggest gas link to Germany, crushing hopes a deal over grain supplies would lessen the economic impact of the Ukraine war. The European Union has accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail, while the Kremlin says the gas disruption is the result of maintenance issues and western sanctions, Reuters reported.

Russia’s top diplomat has said Moscow’s overarching goal is to topple the government of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Russian air strikes continue to pummel cities across Ukraine. Speaking to envoys at an Arab League summit in Cairo on Sunday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is determined to help Ukrainians “liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime”.

Lavrov also claimed on Monday there are no barriers to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, after Ukraine and Russia signed a deal to unblock grain shipments on the Black Sea in Turkey last week. Speaking after Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s main port of Odesa on Saturday, Lavrov said the strike had been aimed at military infrastructure in the port, Reuters reported.

Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar has told Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov that it is important for the first shipment of grain under a UN-brokered deal to take place as soon as possible, his ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said Akar welcomed a statement that Kyiv hopes to begin implementing the deal this week, adding Turkey would continue to do what it has to under the agreement.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using US-supplied Himars rocket systems in the war with Russia , Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday. “This cuts their [Russian] logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling,” he said in televised comments.

The appeal of Ukraine’s first war crimes conviction was adjourned on Monday, as prosecutors keep pushing to hold Russia legally accountable for atrocities even as fighting rages in the south and east of the country. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and was sentenced in May by a Ukrainian court to life in prison, sat in a glass box in the courtroom as he faced news cameras.

The 2023 Eurovision song contest will be held in the UK next year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have confirmed. In a statement, the EBU said it would be held on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA:PBC, due to the Russian invasion of the country.

Ukrainian military officials have claimed a “turning point” in the battle to retake the southern region of Kherson, saying they will use western weapons to liberate by September the first major city captured by Russian forces. Sergiy Khlan, an aide to the administrative head of the Kherson region, said in an interview with Ukrainian television on Sunday: “We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We are switching from defensive to counteroffensive actions.”

Russia’s ministry of defence has claimed that it repelled two Ukrainian landing craft attempting to cross the Dnieper River into the occupied southern part of the Kherson region. The ministry also claims to have shot down six unmanned drones, and to have destroyed a depot being used as a transport hub for US-supplied Himars ammunition in the last 24 hours.

Another school in Mykolaiv was almost completely destroyed overnight , according to the city’s mayor. Oleksandr Syenkevych stated that “the ceilings between the first and second floors were destroyed, classrooms were damaged”. Five people have been wounded, including a teenager, in shelling on the city in the last 24 hours.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said in its daily intelligence breifing that “inconclusive fighting continues in both the Donbas and Kherson sectors. Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma; whether to resource the offensive in the east, or to bolster the defence in the west.”

Here’s more from the visit to Ukraine by the Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei , where he just held a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskiy .

Zelensky thanked Giammattei for his visit and called on the international community to set up a special court to “punish Russia for its aggression,” AFP reports.

The cost of living is unfairly rising and only together can we protect the world and international legal order,” Zelenskiy said.

During the visit, the two countries agreed to scrap visa requirements for Guatemalans traveling to Ukraine and to establish direct business contacts.



The visit was arranged during a telephone conversation between the two presidents in June, after which Giammattei had said they “spoke about reconstruction in Ukraine, where they need laborers, and so (Zelenskiy) asked that Guatemalans travel to work in Ukraine.”

In a brief press release, Guatemala’s communication secretariat for the presidency gave no details on when the visit began or how long it would last.

Following Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine, Giammattei closed Guatemala’s embassy in Moscow.

The Central American country exports nickel to Ukraine while importing iron and steel. Despite breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia, Guatemala continues to export coffee and bananas to the Eurasian powerhouse, while importing fertilizer, medical supplies and paper.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 following months of rising tensions between the neighbors.

Like many countries affected by the war, Guatemala has since seen fuel prices shoot up.

President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Millions could die due to "food crisis" caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Guatemalan president

Millions around the world could die due to the “food crisis” caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Guatemala’s president, Alejandro Giammattei , said during a visit to Ukraine on Monday, Agence France-Presse reports.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and President of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei hold a joint press conference on Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Giammattei, who was invited to Ukraine by counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to view the damage caused by Russia’s invasion, hit out at the war’s global impact.

An irrefutable proof of the consequences of this war are the global economic effects that have generated inflation, increased the cost of living and produced more poverty,” he said in a joint statement with Zelenskiy published by the Guatemalan presidency.



And he warned of what could come from the conflict soon:

[A] food crisis that could mean the death of millions of people.”

Central America has been badly affected by the war as it imports all of its grain from the conflict zone.



Ukraine has been unable to export grain since the beginning of Russia’s invasion due to a blockade of its Black Sea ports by Kremlin forces.

The whole world is suffering the serious consequences of the Russian aggression such as the food crisis and price destabilization. The cost of living is unfairly rising and only together can we protect the world and international legal order,” said Zelenskiy.

On the frontlines, the Ukrainian military reported widespread Russian artillery barrages in the east overnight Sunday-Monday and said Moscow’s troops were preparing for a new assault on Bakhmut , a city in the industrial Donbas region, Reuters reports.

A view earlier today of damage after the marketplace was hit by Russian attacks on Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Here are some more pictures from the area.

Residents gathering to collect humanitarian aid in Bakhmut on Monday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Konstantinovka, close to the Donetsk front line.

A school hit by Russian attacks in Konstantinovka, earlier on Monday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Trying to stop the advance in Kramatorsk.

Metal “hedgehogs” are placed along with cement blocks along a road to Kramatorsk. Photograph: Bülent Kılıç/AFP/Getty Images

Another angle on some of the destruction in Bakhmut.

More damage from air strikes in Bakhmut. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

And a poignant gesture:

The German group Siemens Energy , which is charged with maintaining the turbine referred to in Russia’s explanation for planned gas cuts to Europe , is disputing the reason given that Gazprom is halting one of the last two operating turbines in the Nord Stream pipeline due to the “technical condition of the engine”.

Siemens energy said in a statement to Agence France-Presse that it saw “no link between the turbine and the gas cuts that have been implemented or announced”.

AFP added that Germany - which is heavily reliant on Russian gas but has looked to wean itself off gradually following Moscow’s 24 February invasion of Ukraine - had said there was no technical justification for the cut announced by Gazprom, the Russian state-controlled energy company.

The Russian announcement came on the same day that Ukraine announced receiving the first of an expected 15 Gepard anti-aircraft systems and tens of thousands of shells from Germany.

File photo: Germany to supply Ukraine with Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. Photograph: Christian Charisius/Reuters

Russian attack on Odesa risks grain export deal – White House

Russia’s attack on the vital Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa casts doubt on a grain deal , the White House said this afternoon, Reuters reports.

The United States will continue to explore options with the international community to increase Ukraine exports through overland routes, Washington added.

The announcement comes after the Kremlin said it did not expect the Saturday missile strike targeting military infrastructure in Ukraine would affect a plan to restart exports from the country.

We are going to be watching this closely to see if Russia meets their commitments under this arrangement since this attack casts serious doubt on Russia’s credibility,” a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.



Last Friday, Guardian staff reported, Ukraine and Russia signed a hard-won, United Nations-backed deal to allow the export of millions of tonnes of grain from Black Sea ports blockaded by the invading force, including Odesa, potentially averting the threat of a catastrophic global food crisis.

The signing ceremony in Istanbul was attended by the UN secretary general, António Guterres, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s president, who had played a key role during months of tense negotiations.

But barely 12 hours after Moscow signed the deal with Kyiv to allow monitored grain exports , Russia targeted Odesa – through which shipments would take place – with cruise missile strikes.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy swiftly called the attack blatant “barbarism” , showing Moscow could not be trusted to implement the deal.

Eyewitness footage posted on social media, taken in the port area, showed one of the missiles exploding close to the seafront behind rows of containers and not far from a docked ship.

The strikes on Odesa drew strong condemnation from the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Britain, Germany and Italy.

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa hours after a grain export deal was signed in Instabul last Friday. Photograph: Ukrainian Armed Forces/Reuters

Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls on Europe to respond to Russia's 'gas war'

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said today that Europe should respond to Russia’s “gas war” by boosting its sanctions against Moscow, reports AFP.

“Today we heard new gas threats to Europe … This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe,” Zelenskiy said, responding to Gazprom’s announcement of a new reduction in gas deliveries to Europe.

Russia’s state-owned energy giant said it would further cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day, about 20 percent of the pipeline’s capacity. The reduction in gas deliveries will start on Wednesday.

During a daily video message, Zelenskiy added: “They don’t care what will happen to the people, how they will suffer - from hunger due to blocked ports, from winter cold and poverty ... or the occupation. These are just different forms of terror”.

“That is why you have to hit back. Do not think about how to bring back the turbine, but strengthen the sanctions,” Zelenskiy said further.

Prosecutors are still pursuing war crimes against Russia after an appeal of Ukraine’s first war crime conviction are adjourned today, reports the Associated Press.

The appeal of Ukraine’s first war crimes conviction was adjourned on Monday, as prosecutors keep pushing to hold Russia legally accountable for atrocities even as fighting rages in the south and east of the country.

Thin and subdued, Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and was sentenced in May by a Ukrainian court to life in prison, sat in a glass box in the courtroom as he faced news cameras. The hearing was postponed until July 29 due to his lawyer’s ill health. Around Ukraine’s capitol region, where Russian forces pulled out four months ago, much of the work of documenting crime scenes and interviewing witnesses has been done. Now a new, more difficult phase in the search for accountability is underway: Finding those responsible. “While conducting searches in the previously occupied region, we regularly find documents, passports and lists with names of participants of the units, with their complete data, including sites of birth and dates of births,” Andrii Nebytov, head of the Kyiv regional police, told The Associated Press. “All of this information is being transferred to the relevant law enforcement. The investigators are working with the victims, trying to identify the people who committed crimes against them.”

Read the full article here .

Turkey president Tayyip Erdogan said today that Turkey expects Kyiv and Moscow to keep their responsibilities under a deal signed about Ukrainian grain exports, reports Reuters.

Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey signed the deal on Friday aimed at giving ships safe passage to pass through three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that have been blocked by Russia since its 24 February invasion.

“We expect them to own up to the deals they signed and to act according to the responsibilities they undertook,” said Erdogan in an interview. Erdogan added that the “operational aspect” of the mechanism would be coordinated from a center in Istanbul, involving representatives from all parties.

The US donated over 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine today, announced the US State department.

The State department tweeted:

Today, the United States donated nearly 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine. We are proud to support the people of Ukraine in their fight against COVID-19.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also commented on the vaccine shipment, tweeting:

As we continue to confront COVID-19 worldwide, we must keep in mind those affected by crises and war in places like Ukraine. This shipment of vaccine doses furthers our commitment to defeating the pandemic and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked war of choice.

Here is more information on Russia’s announcement that it will further cut gas supplies to Europe, from the Guardian’s Jennifer Rankin:

The Russian state-controlled energy company Gazprom has announced a drastic cut to gas deliveries through its main pipeline to Europe from Wednesday. The Russian gas export monopoly said it was halting the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the “technical condition of the engine”, cutting daily gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day – about 20% of the pipeline’s capacity. “We are monitoring the situation very closely in close exchange with the federal network agency and the gas crisis team,” the German economy ministry said in a statement on Monday after Gazprom’s announcement. “According to our information, there is no technical reason for a reduction in deliveries.” The Nord Stream 1 pipeline resumed pumping last week, after a ten-day maintenance break , but the European Commission has warned that a complete gas shut down by Russia is likely. The announcement came as EU governments sparred over a plan for a 15% gas savings target intended to avoid a winter crisis if the Kremlin turns off the taps to Europe . The EU‘s goal is to use less gas now to build storage for winter.

Read the full article here .



Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar has told Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov that it is important for the first shipment of grain under a UN-brokered deal to take place as soon as possible, his ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Akar welcomed a statement that Kyiv hopes to begin implementing the deal this week, adding Turkey would continue to do what it has to under the agreement.

Akar, who discussed the grain export deal with US defense secretary Lloyd Austin earlier, also said work at the Istanbul-based joint coordination centre (JCC) was continuing intensely, his ministry said.

The first ships to export Ukraine’s grain from the country’s Black Sea ports may move within a few days under a deal agreed on Friday by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, a UN spokesperson said.

A joint coordination centre will liaise with the shipping industry and will publish detailed procedures for ships in the near future, said deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Russia's Gazprom to further cut gas supplies to Germany

Russia’s Gazprom is set to cut supplies further through its single biggest gas link to Germany, crushing hopes a deal over grain supplies would lessen the economic impact of the Ukraine war.

The European Union has accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail, while the Kremlin says the gas disruption is the result of maintenance issues and western sanctions, Reuters reported.

Citing the instructions of an industry watchdog, Gazprom on Monday said flows through Nord Stream 1 would fall to 33 million cubic metres a day from 4am BST on Wednesday. That is half of the current flows, which are already only 40% of normal capacity.

Germany said it saw no technical reason for the latest reduction.

The appeal of Ukraine’s first war crimes conviction was adjourned on Monday, as prosecutors keep pushing to hold Russia legally accountable for atrocities even as fighting rages in the south and east of the country.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and was sentenced in May by a Ukrainian court to life in prison, sat in a glass box in the courtroom as he faced news cameras. The hearing was postponed until 29 July due to his lawyer’s ill health.

The Associated Press reported:

Around Ukraine’s capital region, where Russian forces pulled out four months ago, much of the work of documenting crime scenes and interviewing witnesses has been done. Now a new, more difficult phase in the search for accountability is underway: Finding those responsible. “While conducting searches in the previously occupied region, we regularly find documents, passports and lists with names of participants of the units, with their complete data, including sites of birth and dates of births,” Andrii Nebytov, head of the Kyiv regional police, told the Associated Press. “All of this information is being transferred to the relevant law enforcement. The investigators are working with the victims, trying to identify the people who committed crimes against them.” Shishimarin’s case is unusual in that Ukrainian authorities quickly found evidence to link him with the shooting of a 62-year-old man in the north-eastern Sumy region on 28 February. That’s not the case for most war crimes cases now under investigation.

Ukrainian prosecutors have registered over 20,100 potential war crimes, and police in the Kyiv region have exhumed more than 1,300 bodies.

Sgt Vadim Shishimarin of the Russian army appears at a sentencing hearing on 23 May 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Ukraine has said it hopes to start exporting grain from its ports this week, despite Russia’s attack on Odesa only 12 hours after Moscow agreed to allow Kyiv safe passage for the commodity.

The international community’s relations with Russia hit a new low on Saturday after the missile attack, which came shortly after Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, signed an export agreement in Istanbul.

Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, said on Saturday that Ukraine would continue preparations to export grain and food, starting with Chornomorsk port, then the ports in Odesa and Pivdennyi along its south-western coast, which it still controls.



Ukraine signed the agreement with the United Nations and Turkey and requested Russia sign the same, but separate agreement.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it was optimistic about a UN-brokered deal to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports but warned the agreement alone will not solve the global food crisis even if it is implemented effectively.

Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey signed a deal on Friday aimed at allowing safe passage for ships going in and out of three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that have been blocked by Russia since Moscow’s invasion.

Ukraine and Russia are major grains exporters and the port blockade has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain in the country, Reuters reported. Along with western sanctions on Russia, it has sent energy and food prices soaring, sparking protests in developing countries that depend on Black Sea grains.

“We’re optimistic the deal could lead to improvements in global food prices. Countries dependent on grain supplies from the Black Sea would likely be the first to feel a positive impact,” a WFP spokesperson told Reuters.

Two Americans who were killed alongside a pair of Canadian and Swedish nationals while volunteering to defend Ukraine from Russia’s invasion earlier this month have been identified.

Luke Lucyszyn and Bryan Young were the US citizens killed during an ambush by a Russian tank on 18 July, their Ukrainian commander said on Facebook . The attack in which they died also killed Emile-Antoine Roy-Sirois of Canada and Edvard Selander Patrignani, according to the commander, Ruslan Miroshnichenko.

Citing an account from Miroshnichenko, Russian shelling left Lucysyzyn wounded, and that prompted Young and the others to try to help him, CBS News reported. Additional tank fire killed the four foreign volunteers in the Donetsk region, a heavily disputed region of Ukraine, Miroshnichenko said.

Russia defends strikes on Odesa and says no barriers to grain export

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov claimed on Monday there are no barriers to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, after Ukraine and Russia signed a deal to unblock grain shipments on the Black Sea in Turkey last week.

Speaking after Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s main port of Odesa on Saturday, Lavrov said the strike had been aimed at military infrastructure in the port, Reuters reported.

He told a news conference there was nothing in the grain agreement signed by Russia to prevent it from continuing to attack military infrastructure in Ukraine.

At the door of the evacuation bus in the centre of the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, Lyubov Verba squeezes the arm of her daughter Diana as her son Vyacheslav, 12, looks on.

It is a brief and poignant moment. Lyubov is tired and drawn. Unable to sleep under the Russian shelling that has targeted the city since the beginning of the war in February, she has developed a tremor.

Now she is leaving for Odesa, two hours’ drive away along the coast, accompanied by one of her daughters, 15-year-old Ksenia.

Once a city of almost 500,000 people, Mykolaiv’s population has almost halved over the past five months. More residents, like Lyubov, are leaving every day.

The 2023 Eurovision song contest will be held in the UK next year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have confirmed.

In a statemen,t the EBU said it would be held on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA:PBC, due to the Russian invasion of the country.

A statement from BBC director-general Tim Davie said:

It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision song contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege. The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity. The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.

Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC, said:

The 2023 Eurovision song contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine. We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us. I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.

Members of the band Kalush Orchestra celebrate onstage with Ukraine flags after winning the 2022 Eurovision song contes in May in Turin. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Russia’s top diplomat has said Moscow’s overarching goal is to topple the government of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Russian air strikes continue to pummel cities across Ukraine.

Speaking to envoys at an Arab League summit in Cairo on Sunday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is determined to help Ukrainians “liberate themselves from the burden of this absolutely unacceptable regime”.

Lavrov accused Kyiv and “its western allies” of spouting propaganda intended to ensure that Ukraine “becomes the eternal enemy of Russia”, the Associated Press reported.

“Russian and Ukrainian people would continue to live together, we will certainly help Ukrainian people to get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historical,” he said.

Lavrov’s remarks contrasted sharply with the Kremlin’s line early in the war, when Russian officials repeatedly emphasised that they were not seeking to overthrow Zelenskiy’s government.

Ukrainian forces destroy 50 Russian ammunition depots, defence minister says

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using US-supplied Himars rocket systems in the war with Russia, Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Monday.

“This cuts their [Russian] logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling,” he said in televised comments.

Reuters could not independently verify Reznikov’s remarks about the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars).

Summary of the day so far …

Ukraine warned that grain exports would not restart as hoped after the signing of a landmark deal aimed at easing the food crisis if a Russian airstrike on a key port on Saturday was a sign of things to come. The attack on Odesa, which the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, denounced as “barbarism” and a sign that Moscow could not be trusted to implement the freshly inked deal, drew international condemnation. Turkey, which helped broker the accord allowing exports to resume, said immediately after the double cruise missile hits on the strategic southern port that it had received assurances from Moscow that Russian forces were not responsible.

Contradicting the claim that Russia had not been responsible, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov has denied that cruise missile strikes on Odesa would have any impact on the export of grain. He told the media: “These strikes are connected exclusively with military infrastructure. They are in no way related to infrastructure that is used for the export of grain. This should not affect – and will not affect – the beginning of shipments.”

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has embarked on a four-day tour of several countries in Africa . On his first stop in Egypt he sought to reassure his counterpart Sameh Shoukry that Russian grain supplies would continue and met with the secretary general of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, where he spoke of deepening cooperation between Russia and the Arab League. “We are at the beginning of a new era, which would be a movement towards real multilateralism, not the one which the west tries to impose,” Russia’s foreign ministry quoted Lavrov as saying.

Ukrainian military officials have claimed a “turning point” in the battle to retake the southern region of Kherson, saying they will use western weapons to liberate by September the first major city captured by Russian forces. Sergiy Khlan, an aide to the administrative head of the Kherson region, said in an interview with Ukrainian television on Sunday: “We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We are switching from defensive to counteroffensive actions.”

Ukraine will continue doing all it can to inflict as much damage on Russian forces as possible and will not be cowed , Zelenskiy has vowed. “Even the occupiers admit we will win,” he said in his nightly video address on Sunday. “We do everything to inflict the highest possible damage on the enemy … we will celebrate against all odds. Because Ukrainians won’t be cowed.”

Russia’s ministry of defence has claimed that it repelled two Ukrainian landing craft attempting to cross the Dnieper River into the occupied southern part of the Kherson region. The ministry also claims to have shot down six unmanned drones, and to have destroyed a depot being used as a transport hub for US-supplied Himars ammunition in the last 24 hours.

Another school in Mykolaiv was almost completely destroyed overnight , according to the city’s mayor. Oleksandr Syenkevych stated that “the ceilings between the first and second floors were destroyed, classrooms were damaged”. Five people have been wounded, including a teenager, in shelling on the city in the last 24 hours.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said in its daily intelligence breifing that “inconclusive fighting continues in both the Donbas and Kherson sectors. Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma; whether to resource the offensive in the east, or to bolster the defence in the west.”

One of the Russian-imposed officials in Ukraine’s occupied Zaporizhzhia region has said that a referendum on the region joining the Russian Federation will most likely take place in September, alongside a similar one in occupied Kherson .

The head of Russia’s investigative committee, Alexander Bastrykin , said Moscow had charged 92 members of Ukrainian armed forces with crimes against humanity and proposed an international tribunal backed by countries including Bolivia, Iran and Syria.

Another school in Mykolaiv was almost completely destroyed overnight, according to the city’s mayor.

Oleksandr Syenkevych posted to Telegram to say that the city was shelled again in the early hours this morning, and that “a private warehouse and the territory of several private enterprises were hit”.

Providing further details of strikes that took place yesterday evening, the mayor said:

Another school in Mykolaiv was almost completely destroyed – the ceilings between the first and second floors were destroyed, classrooms were damaged. Windows in a nine-story high-rise buildings were blown out by the shock wave and debris. Two more private houses caught fire from the impact of ammunition and debris. Commercial buildings, cars and a garage were also damaged. So far, it is known about five wounded, among them a teenager.

The claims have not been independently verified.

10.26am BST

In his daily conference call with reporters, the Kremlin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has denied that cruise missile strikes on Odesa will have any impact on the export of grain.

Reuters quotes him saying: “These strikes are connected exclusively with military infrastructure. They are in no way related to infrastructure that is used for the export of grain. This should not affect – and will not affect – the beginning of shipments.”

At the weekend, Russia struck at the key port city within hours of having signed a deal designed to guarantee the safe passage of grain out of Ukraine.

10.21am BST

In its daily operational briefing, Russia’s ministry of defence has claimed that it repelled two Ukrainian landing craft attempting to cross the Dnieper River into the occupied southern part of the Kherson region.

It claimed that the boats and the “saboteurs onboard” were destroyed.

The ministry also claims to have shot down six unmanned drones, and to have destroyed a depot being used as a transport hub for US-supplied Himars ammunition.

None of the claims have been verified.

10.04am BST

Maksym Kozytskyi , governor of Lviv, has posted to say that in the last 24 hours, 326 people arrived in the region on two evacuation trains from the east of the country. 851 people departed for Przemyśl in Poland. He said that there was an air alarm yesterday at 8.27am, with the threat of missiles from the Black Sea, but “the danger did not materialise”.

In a separate post, Kozytskyi welcomed reports that Pope Francis wished to visit Kyiv, saying “the visit of the pontiff would be a strong step of support for our people”.

9.34am BST

There is a set of photos from the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv region illustrating a new Ukrainian phenomena of young people gathering to clear rubble while also listening to techno DJs.

Young volunteers clear debris from a building destroyed by a Russian rocket. Photograph: Roman Hrytsyna/AP

“Volunteering is my lifestyle now,” said Tania Burianova, an organiser with the Repair Together initiative. “I like electronic music and I used to party. But now it’s wartime and we want to help, and we’re doing it with music.”

A DJ at work while young volunteers clear the debris. Photograph: Vasilisa Stepanenko/AP

Burianova said the clean-up raves bring together those who had lost their nightclub community during the war, helping them regain a sense of normalcy and fun while contributing to the recovery of damaged towns.

Volunteers working on the bombed out building. Photograph: Roman Gritsyna/AP

One beneficiary, 68-year-old local resident Nina told reporters she was grateful, saying: “They already repaired our windows, doors and entrances. We couldn’t do it ourselves with our salaries or pensions. I’m thankful that they helped us.”

A DJ holds a techno performance in Yahidne, Chernihiv. Photograph: Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Justin Spike reports for Associated Press that most of the volunteers were in their 20s and 30s and came from Kyiv, about two hours’ drive away. But others have come from the western city of Lviv and also nearby Chernihiv, while some foreign volunteers arrived from Portugal, the US, Germany and elsewhere. The clean-up at the cultural centre was the group’s eighth project so far.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) that occupies a part of eastern Ukraine claims that one civilian was killed and two injured by shelling from Ukrainian forces in the last 24 hours.

The DPR, which is recognised as a legitimate authority by only three UN member states, claims that with the aid of troops from Russia and from the similarly self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, it has “liberated” 255 settlements in total. 14 of these settlements were, it says, attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces.

None of the claims have been independently verified.

Referendum on occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson joining Russia likely in September – reports

One of the Russian-imposed officials in Ukraine’s occupied Zaporizhzhia region has told the RIA Novosti news agency that a referendum on the region joining the Russian Federation will most likely take place in September, alongside a similar one in occupied Kherson.

The agency quotes Vladimir Rogov saying: “Everything is moving towards the fact that the referendum will be in the first half of September. I will not name the exact date yet. Election commissions are being formed.”

The RIA report states that “the main work of the election commissions being created will be to clarify the lists of voters, given that some people have left the region”.

It states that Rogov said “it is highly likely that the referendum will be held simultaneously in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as successes on the line of contact have assured security”.

7.58am BST

Oleh Synyehubov , governor of Kharkiv, has posted images today to Telegram that he claims shows the damage in the city of Chuhuiv after an overnight Russian attack. He claims:

The house of culture, where people were hiding in the basement, was actually destroyed by the occupiers. Rescuers have already freed three people from the rubble, but there were still people in the basement. In addition, residential buildings, an educational institution were damaged, and open areas were hit.

The claims have not been independently verified.



Damage is seen to a building in Chuhuiv in Kharkiv oblast in an image posted to Telegram by regional governor Oleh Synyehubov. Photograph: Oleh Synyehubov/Telegram

Russian investigator says Moscow has charged 92 Ukrainians with war crimes

The head of Russia’s investigative committee said Moscow had charged 92 members of Ukrainian armed forces with crimes against humanity and proposed an international tribunal backed by countries including Bolivia, Iran and Syria.

The government’s Rossiiskaya Gazeta on Monday quoted committee head Alexander Bastrykin as accusing “more than 220 persons, including representatives of the high command of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as commanders of military units that shelled the civilian population”.

The Ukrainians were involved in “crimes against the peace and security of humanity, which have no statute of limitations”, he said. Bastrykin, whose committee investigates major crimes, said 92 commanders and their subordinates had been charged, and 96 people, including 51 armed forces commanders, declared wanted.

Reuters could not independently verify the committee’s allegations. Ukrainian authorities were not immediately available for comment.



Bastrykin was asked about his committee’s investigations into Ukrainian security forces’ actions in the self-declared people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, separatist, Moscow-backed territories in Ukraine’s east, and whether investigations could take place under UN auspices.



Given that the “collective west” openly backed Ukraine, he said it would be more appropriate to work with Russian partners in the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

It was “expedient” to involve countries with an independent position on Ukraine, “in particular, Syria, Iran and Bolivia”, he added.

Bastrykin said 1,300 criminal investigations had been initiated into members of Ukraine’s military, political leadership, radical nationalist associations, and armed formations, with more than 400 people so far held accountable.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has issued its intelligence briefing on the position in Ukraine. It claims:

Inconclusive fighting continues in both the Donbas and Kherson sectors. Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma; whether to resource the offensive in the east, or to bolster the defence in the west.

Germany is back on course to meet its target of 75% gas storage levels by 1 September, according to Klaus Mueller, who is head of the Bundesnetzagentur gas regulator.

Reuters reports he said that there were decent gas injection levels and gas importer Uniper had ended withdrawals from storage.

Ukraine claims it will recapture Kherson by September

Ukrainian military officials have claimed a “turning point” in the battle to retake the southern region of Kherson, saying they will use western weapons to liberate by September the first major city captured by Russian forces.

Sergiy Khlan, an aide to the administrative head of the Kherson region, said in an interview with Ukrainian television on Sunday: “We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We are switching from defensive to counteroffensive actions.”

“We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September, and all the occupiers’ plans will fail,” he added.

Helped by deliveries of western-supplied long-range artillery, Ukrainian forces have been clawing back territory in the southern Kherson region in recent weeks, adding to suggestions that its troops are edging closer to a long-promised counteroffensive.

Ukrainian launches counter-offensive in Kherson Ukrainian launches counter-offensive in Kherson

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy endorsed claims of a successful counteroffensive during his national address on Saturday, saying Ukrainian forces were moving “step by step” into the city.

Kherson was occupied by the Russian army on 3 March , the first major Ukrainian city captured by Russian forces since 24 February.

Ukrainian officials believe that Russian troops were able to take the city in part because Ukrainian security service agents failed to blow up the Antonivskyi bridge that crosses the Dnipro river, allowing troops to enter the city.

However, an increase in strikes in recent days against key Russian weapons stores and logistics around the southern city has prompted Ukraine’s military to claim its forces have moved within range of Russian targets.

Russia rallies support in Africa

Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has embarked on a four-day tour of several countries in Africa .

On his first stop in Egypt he sought to reassure his counterpart Sameh Shoukry that Russian grain supplies would continue and met with the secretary-general of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, where he spoke of deepening cooperation between Russia and the Arab League.

Lavrov reassured Egypt over Russian grain supplies, amid uncertainty over the future of a deal to resume Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea.

Egypt, one of the world’s top wheat importers, bought 80% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine last year, and has been torn between ties to Moscow and its close relationship to the west.

“We confirmed the commitment of Russian exporters of cereal products to meet their orders in full,” Lavrov said in Cairo after talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. “We discussed … cooperation in this area, agreed on further contacts, and have a common understanding of the causes of the grain crisis.”

Lavrov’s tour, which will also take in Uganda , Ethiopia and Congo , is aimed essentially at rallying African nations to Russia’s side. In an article published in four African papers, he rejected accusations that Russia was responsible for the food crisis.

He hailed what he called “an independent path” taken by African countries in refusing to join western sanctions against Russia and the “undisguised attempts of the US and their European satellites to gain the upper hand and impose a unipolar world order”.

Late on Sunday night Lavrov flew to the Republic of the Congo.

Moscow speaks of ‘new era’ with Arab League

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, met with the permanent representatives of the member countries of the Arab League, promising officials the beginning of a “new era”.

“We are at the beginning of a new era, which would be a movement towards real multilateralism, not the one which the west tries to impose,” Russia’s foreign ministry quoted Lavrov as saying.

6.18am BST

Ukraine warns Russian airstrikes will stall grain deal

Ukraine earlier warned that grain exports would not restart as hoped after the signing of a landmark deal aimed at easing the food crisis if a Russian airstrike on a key port on Saturday was a sign of things to come.

The attack on Odesa, which the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, denounced as “barbarism” and as a sign that Moscow could not be trusted to implement the freshly inked deal, drew international condemnation.

Turkey, which helped broker the accord allowing exports to resume, said immediately after the double cruise missile hits on the strategic southern port that it had received assurances from Moscow that Russian forces were not responsible.

But Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday the strikes had destroyed a naval vessel and arms delivered by Washington. Kyiv said two Kalibr missiles fired from Russian warships hit an area around a pumping station and that two more were shot down.

The strike, which Ukrainian armed forces said did not hit the port’s grain storage area or cause significant damage, cast grave doubts on the future of the deal, which allows Ukrainian grain ships to navigate safe corridors that avoid known mines in the Black Sea and was hailed on Friday as a diplomatic breakthrough .



Kyiv said preparations to restore grain shipments to their prewar levels of 5m tonnes a month were continuing, but Zelenskiy’s economic adviser, Oleg Ustenko, warned on Sunday that the airstrike “indicates it will definitely not work like that”.

Ustenko told Ukrainian television that Ukraine had the capacity to export 60m tonnes of grain over the next nine months, but it would take up to 24 months if its ports could not function properly.

Summary and welcome

Hello and welcome back to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine .

I’m Samantha Lock and I will be bringing you all the latest developments for the next short while.

It is 8am in Kyiv and here is where things stand:

Ukraine predicts that it will recapture the southern region of Kherson by September. Sergiy Khlan, an aide to the head of Kherson region, said in an interview with Ukrainian television: “We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September, and all the occupiers’ plans will fail.” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also said Ukrainian forces were moving “step by step” into Kherson. However, other reports suggest Ukrainian soldiers are doing well just to hold the frontline in nearby villages.

Ukraine has warned that a deal to export grain via the Black Sea will stall if there are further Russian airstrikes on key ports . Zelenskiy’s economic adviser, Oleh Ustenko, told Ukrainian television: “Yesterday’s strike indicates that it will definitely not work like that.” The caution comes after Saturday’s missile attack in Odesa where Moscow insisted it only hit a Ukrainian warship and US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has embarked on a tour of several countries in Africa . On his first stop in Egypt he sought to reassure his counterpart Sameh Shoukry that Russian grain supplies would continue, and met with the secretary general of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, where he spoke of deepening cooperation between Russia and the Arab League. Late on Sunday night he flew to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ukraine will continue doing all it can to inflict as much damage on Russian forces as possible and will not be cowed , Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed. “Even the occupiers admit we will win,” he said in his nightly video address on Sunday. “We do everything to inflict the highest possible damage on the enemy … we will celebrate against all odds. Because Ukrainians won’t be cowed.”

The German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has said Russia’s war against Ukraine is also a “war against the unity of Europe”. “We must not let ourselves be divided, we must not let the great work of a united Europe that we have begun so promisingly be destroyed,” he said in a speech in the western German city of Paderborn. “This war is not just about the territory of Ukraine, it is about the double shared foundation of our values and our order of peace.”

Nearly half a million Ukrainian children are going to school in the European Union, according to the European Commission’s department of migration and home affairs. A total of 492,647 Ukrainian children had been integrated into the national school systems of the European Union, the department said.

Ukraine’s health ministry has said that least 18 medical personnel have been killed and nearly 900 medical facilities damaged or destroyed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ministry said more than 50 medical workers had been wounded by Russian attacks and 123 medical facilities in Ukraine were totally destroyed by the invasion, while another 746 needed repairs.

A Canadian citizen has died in Ukraine, Canada’s foreign ministry confirmed. Media reports suggested the Canadian was with two US citizens who recently died in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The US and Canadian governments have not given details on how recent the deaths were, or their circumstances.