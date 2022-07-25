ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: a powerful record of Myanmar’s potential war crimes

By Henry Wong and Simon Wardell, Hollie Richardson, Jack Seale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Dispatches: Myanmar –
The Forgotten Revolution

11.05pm, Channel 4

This powerful Dispatches episode follows three major mass killings carried out by Myanmar’s ruling army – potential war crimes in which soldiers targeted peaceful civilian protesters. Filmed by young Burmese activists over a year, it shows harrowing handheld video footage, and speaks to experts about the ongoing situation. It’s an incredibly brutal and distressing film to watch, but it’s also an essential piece of work. Hollie Richardson

Extraordinary Portraits
8.30pm, BBC One

This curious but good-hearted portraiture show concludes series two by paying tribute to Christian Foley, a secondary school teacher who connects with troubled kids by using rap and poetry. Laura Quinn Harris, a realist painter with a mastery of fine detail, is tasked with capturing the essence of a man dedicated to enlightenment through the spoken word. Jack Seale

An education … Painter Laura Quinn Harris with her subject, Christian Foley. Photograph: Peter Coventry & Joe Hallgate/BBC/Chatterbox Media

Long Lost Family
9pm, ITV

There have been variations on it, but this show’s basic formula is still so powerful: reuniting people who were adopted as babies, or had to give up their child, and have had a void in their lives for decades since. In the final episode of this series, watching two adopted sons and their biological mothers find closure at last is as moving as ever. JS

Westworld
9pm, Sky Atlantic

Halfway through Westworld’s head-spinning fourth season and the action takes a backseat to some philosophising. In tonight’s queasy episode, the Man in Black (a consistently chilling Ed Harris) interrupts a game gone wrong. Meanwhile, Evan Rachel Wood breaks in her new character Christina, who is becoming closer to Teddy (James Marsden). Henry Wong

Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life
10pm, Channel 4

In episode two of this extraordinary look at the work of oncologists, lorry driver Jan (who is also mum to Frankie the dachshund) has undergone eight months of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, “the silent killer” according to surgeons. It’s now time for a high-risk operation. HR

Big Zuu’s Big Eats
10pm, Dave

After admitting he forgot that Yorkshire exists, Zuu heads to Huddersfield (“I didn’t even know what a viaduct was before I came here”) to light up the cooker for Alex Brooker. On the Italian-themed banquet menu: chicken nugget pizza pockets, Sunday gravy ragu and a turbo shandy (made with Smirnoff Ice). HR

Film choice

Dream on … Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Revolutionary Road. Photograph: BBC/Evamere/Neal Street Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Revolutionary Road (Sam Mendes, 2008), 11.15pm, BBC Two
Titanic duo Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunited for the first time in Sam Mendes’s 2008 film, but this knotty drama couldn’t be further from the swooning romance of Jack and Rose. Based on Richard Yates’s 1961 novel and set in 50s America, it follows young married couple Frank and April as they struggle to negotiate the “hopeless emptiness” of suburban, middle-class life. It’s an uncomfortable but gripping watch, as their dreams flounder behind their enviable domestic facade. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s T20 Cricket: England v South Africa 6pm, BBC Two. The third and final T20 in the series from County Ground, Derby.

