Tuolumne, CA – A shooting that sent a man to the hospital started an investigation by Tuolumne County Sheriffs on June 21st. The details of that can be found here. Detectives located a semi-automatic handgun near the crime scene. The handgun did not have a serial number or manufacturer information which makes it a “Ghost gun”. The detectives interviewed witnesses, looked at surveillance footage, and processed the crime scene. Over the next month, interviews and several search warrants generated additional evidence.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO