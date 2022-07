EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school football is right around the corner and teams have already hit the weight rooms and fields, including the Central Bears. The historically dominant football program saw a bit of a rough patch, finishing with a 2-8 record last season, but as head coach Andy Zirkelbach put it - programs go through ebbs and flows, and while there are only a handful of seniors, he says the entire roster came into the summer with the desire to lead.

