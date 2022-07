On Monday, June 20th, Junior's Lounge in Poughkeepsie was totaled after a tractor trailer ran off the road and hit the building. At the time, Junior's Lounge had become a go-to place for Karaoke for my friend group. The community at large, it was a place to chill after work, it was a place to sing and dance, it was a spot to hold events and get to know each other better. Junior's Lounge had been a staple in the community for so long, and it was heartbreaking to see it go. People were not going to let Junior's Lounge fade out of existence.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO