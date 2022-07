Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUMS UP NORTH. Huguette Vachon, the widow of the painter Jean-Paul Riopelle, who died in 2002, has proposed opening a museum devoted to his art on the Isle-aux-Grues in Quebec, the Art Newspaper reports. The 3,000-square-foot Musée-Atelier Riopelle, which would present Vachon’s holdings of his work, is estimated to cost about US$3.3 million to build and could be open by mid-2024. Meanwhile, two provinces to the east, an effort to build a new home for the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax has been paused amid concerns about soaring costs tied...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 22 MINUTES AGO