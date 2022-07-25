ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Tornado Warning issued for Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a...

alerts.weather.gov

whbc.com

NWS: Summit Storm Damage Likely from Thunderstorm Winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Straight line winds get the blame for mainly tree damage in southern Summit County early Monday morning. Damage was reported in the Portage lakes area and in Green. The National Weather Service in Cleveland says even though it was in the path...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Timing on rain and thunder

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some breaks of the sun with more clouds today as humidity rises ahead of a warm front. Temps will be in the lower 80s today and tomorrow. Rain coverage will be between 40 and 60% of the on and off variety. A few rumbles of thunder are possible late PM/evening Wednesday. Next chance of rain is late Thursday. About 40% coverage mainly PM/evening.
CLEVELAND, OH
dailyadvent.com

Three injured in explosion at TimkenSteel plant

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Three employees at the TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant were injured when a furnace explosion happened Tuesday night. Perry fire Chief Larry Sedlock said the explosion happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sedlock said three employees were injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown, he...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Head-on crash kills 2 Ohio residents

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Ohio residents were killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash near Lake City, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 5:15 a.m. on Highway 378 near Highway 52 when a 2014 Dodge pickup crossed the center line while going west and hit a 2017 Ford […]
LAKE CITY, SC
whbc.com

3 Sent to Hospital Following Canton House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters responded to a house fire on Garaux Street NE off Marietta Avenue. Three people had to be hospitalized. One of them was a physically-disabled woman who suffered burns. She had to be pulled out of the house by her husband.
CANTON, OH
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#National Weather Service
whbc.com

Hot Weekend, Capped Off With 92-Degree High on Sunday

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Temperatures reached the 90s twice over the weekend at the Akron Canton Airport. Sunday’s high was 92 while the temperature reached 90 on Friday. That’s twelve days of 90-degree or greater high temps this season. The next week or so...
CANTON, OH
wnynewsnow.com

Look Inside Ship Seen Near Erie Mapping the Lake

CLEVELAND, OH (Erie News Now) – If you spent any time on the shores of Presque Isle this month, you likely noticed a big ship out in Lake Erie which has been canvassing the water for hours at a time. Erie News Now learned it is the National Oceanic...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Denver

Due to high demand, new campsites open in Summit County

Campsites can be hard to come by in Colorado, but if you're willing to rough it, there are now an additional 60 sites available in the Dillon Ranger District. The dispersed sites are free and available on a first-come-first-serve basis.Dispersed camping has been limited to designated sites in the North Rock Creek area since 2020. Additional areas that will have designated dispersed sites this summer include Boreas Pass Road beginning July 29, Peru Creek beginning Aug. 26, and Spruce Creek and McCollough Gulch beginning Sept. 30. The designated sites are marked with a tent symbol and site number. Dispersed campsites do not have picnic tables, garbage service, or toilets, and visitors are required to properly store and pack out all food and trash to help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
wksu.org

COVID cases on the rise across Northeast Ohio

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Northeast Ohio, but although the newest variant is highly contagious, it is not causing a surge in hospitalizations, infectious disease experts said. Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina and Trumbull counties have all returned to high levels of community spread of the virus, according...
MEDINA, OH
WSAZ

Man driving stolen AEP Ohio truck wanted

OHIO (WSAZ) - American Electric Power officials in Ohio are advising people to be on the lookout for a man driving a stolen AEP Ohio pickup truck. AEP officials said the truck was stolen Monday from the Zanesville area. The man could be wearing an AEP Ohio shirt found inside the truck, but he is not an AEP employee.
ZANESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist attacked by several protesters, ‘agitators’ who were caravanning through Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said several individuals from a disruptive group that caravanned in vehicles through parts of Akron assaulted a motorcyclist on Tuesday night. More than 15 cars initially stopped in front of the Harold Stubbs Justice Center and Akron police station at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday to block High Street for approximately 45 minutes, police said.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Akron Apparent Drowning Victim Was Set to Start High School, Play for Ellet

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old Akron Public Schools student is dead, an apparent drowning victim. Springfield Township police and a school spokesperson say Toshaye Pope was under water for a time while swimming at Melanie Lake at Kim Tam Park on Canton Road in the township last Thursday.
AKRON, OH

