Josh Haynes, left, and Cindy Heep of Cabinet Outlet stand inside the showroom on Tuesday at 1601 Triplett St. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Keith Haynes started H & H Construction in Henderson in 1978 and began selling cabinets seven years ago.

But the company wasn’t getting as much business from Owensboro as it expected.