ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Family custom business in Sacramento making a mark

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zgg0_0gra7xPL00

When the coronavirus pandemic caused Sacramento resident Stephen Edmonds to be laid off from his job for about eight weeks in 2020, he went looking for something to pass the time.

“I got really bored and I started building a deer feeder and kind of wanted some apparel-like hats to go along with it,” Edmonds, 31, said. “(My wife and I) were laying in bed, and I was wracking my brain trying to think of something — a name for a business like that.”

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
250
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy