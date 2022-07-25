ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros are still the team to beat in the American League | Flippin' Bats

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Verlander dives into the Houston Astros Hot streak after sweeping the...

www.foxsports.com

NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
The Spun

Watch: Awkward MLB Broadcaster Mistake Is Going Viral

An MLB analyst made an unfortunate error he probably wants back. Over the weekend, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas wore a cowboy hat while speaking to reporters. That reminded TV commentator Al Hrabosky of Anchorman. He asked which character donned the cowboy hat alongside Ron Jeremy. Host Alexa Datt...
ClutchPoints

Yankees get worrying Giancarlo Stanton injury update ahead of Subway Series vs Mets

The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.
FanSided

Braves can solve outfield woes by trading for former local product

The Atlanta Braves should look into trading for former local star Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. With Adam Duvall done for the season, the Atlanta Braves could look to solve its outfield issues by trading for Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies.
FanSided

Cardinals most vital trade deadline addition won’t be Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty to improve upon at the trade deadline. While Juan Soto would be a nice addition, he’s not at the top of their list. As stunning as that may be to hear for some fans, Soto doesn’t solve most of the Cardinals’ biggest problems. In fact, St. Louis most glaring need is pitching, especially with Steven Matz and Jack Flaherty out for the foreseeable future.
thecomeback.com

Baseball world reacts to absolutely incredible minor league defensive play

The Los Angeles Angels are having a rough year as the team appears to be well on the way to missing the playoffs for the ninth straight season despite having stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, but at least their Triple-A affiliate team, the Salt Lake Bees, is generating some positive headlines for the organization.
FOX Sports

MLB trade deadline 2022: Should Mets target Contreras, Soto?

Around the seventh or eighth inning at Citi Field, Mets players lingering in the dugout will look up at the out-of-town scoreboard in left field. Their eyes will find that swirly, white A set against a dark blue background. Usually, the Braves are winning. Atlanta has enjoyed 35 wins —...
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
FanNation Fastball

Major Injury News For St. Louis Cardinals

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have placed Steven Matz on the 15-day IL. Cardinals: "We have placed LHP Steven Matz (left knee sprain) on the 15-day IL. We have recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (AAA)." Matz is in his first season with the Cardinals after...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
FOX Sports

Guerrero leads Blue Jays against the Cardinals after 4-hit performance

St. Louis Cardinals (51-46, second in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-43, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -226, Cardinals +186;...
FOX Sports

MLB trade deadline 2022: Can Milwaukee Brewers add an impact bat?

Although the names have changed somewhat over the past decade, the recipe for success in Milwaukee has remained familiar: The pitching staff unleashes some of the most hellacious stuff imaginable, the offense does just enough, Craig Counsell pushes the right buttons, and the Brewers usually end up on top. The...
FOX Sports

Ken Rosenthal talks Juan Soto trade rumors on 'Flippin' Bats'

It’s that time of year when trade rumors are swirling, tweet notifications are on, and baseball fans are worried about their team making the right moves for this season and beyond. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is just days away, and this week on "Flippin' Bats," I welcomed legendary...
