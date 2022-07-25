One person injured in Thousand Palms shooting
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has confirmed it has launched an investigation into a shooting in Thousand Palms Sunday night.
Deputies at the scene said the incident was reported around 9:00 p.m. off of El Centro Way and Desert Moon Drive.
One male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies believe the shooting started as some sort of an argument between two parties, and a suspect(s) has not been located.
