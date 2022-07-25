ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Palms, CA

One person injured in Thousand Palms shooting

By KESQ News Team
 3 days ago
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has confirmed it has launched an investigation into a shooting in Thousand Palms Sunday night.

Deputies at the scene said the incident was reported around 9:00 p.m. off of El Centro Way and Desert Moon Drive.

One male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies believe the shooting started as some sort of an argument between two parties, and a suspect(s) has not been located.

