Adair County, OK

Woman from Kansas City dies in Adair County crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
WESTVILLE, Okla. — On Sunday afternoon, a pedestrian from Kansas City was killed in a fatal crash near Westville in Adair County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The crash involved one driver and two pedestrians.

OHP said the driver was Noah Farguson, age 21 of Westville. Farguson was in a 2002 Chevy Silverado.

The two pedestrians were Desirae Long, age 23, and Shayna VanVleet, age 22. Both women were from Kansas City.

What happened and what caused the crash are still under investigation by OHP.

After the crash, OHP said Farguson was not injured.

Long was transported to Siloam Springs Hospital in Arkansas. She was treated for internal and external injuries to her torso, and then released.

VanVleet was pronounced dead on the scene due to massive injuries.

Accidents
