Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s to lower 100s today and then continue to warm through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will likely be the hottest days with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 108. Very hot temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO