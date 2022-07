Xavier takes on Florida in the first game. That one will hit your television at 530 pm on Thanksgiving Day on ESPN2. That puts it up against a football game and right after Brazil v. Serbia at the World Cup. Thanksgiving, by the way, is LOADED with sports. There will be three American football games, four World Cup games, and plenty of basketball all day long. Xavier’s time slot lands it as something of the evening showpiece for the day.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO