A fan asked The Rock if Kevin Hart got jealous when he landed the role of Black Adam and he didn't hesitate to roast his friend

Many actors can probably recall that one part that they believed was going to be their big break, only for the role not to come through. The ultra-famous Kevin Hart is no exception, as he spent years trying to break through before landing the ensemble comedy Think Like A Man, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary . Before then, Hart was looking to the cast of '00s HBO series Entourage to be his jumping-off point. Given how huge the comedy at the time, it makes sense as to why he wanted a role that was up for grabs. Unfortunately, for him, things didn’t work out, even though he and executive producer Mark Wahlberg ended up working together years later on Netflix’s Me Time. With this, the comedian took it upon himself to humorously call out Wahlberg for not casting him in the comedy and reveal who he lost the role to.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO