A fan asked The Rock if Kevin Hart got jealous when he landed the role of Black Adam and he didn't hesitate to roast his friend

By Kirsten Acuna
 3 days ago
Dwayne Johnson was asked about Kevin Hart during the "Black Adam" panel. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson was at SDCC 2022 to promote his upcoming film, "Black Adam."
  • A young fan asked if Johnson's friend, Kevin Hart, was jealous when he landed the role of the antihero.
  • Johnson loved the question and playfully roasted his friend Hart, saying he's always jealous.

