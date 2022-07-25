ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
July 25 (Reuters) - The number of Australians admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 hit a record of about 5,450 on Monday, official data showed, as the spread of highly contagious new Omicron sub-variants strains the healthcare system nationwide. read more

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Shanghai ordered residents across nine of the city's districts and some smaller areas to do COVID-19 tests over July 26-28, as sporadic local cases kept emerging in the Chinese commercial hub. read more

* China's COVID-19 vaccines are safe and have been given to leaders of the state and ruling Communist Party, officials said on Saturday, as Beijing steps up efforts to allay public concerns about safety that risk hampering its vaccination drive. read more

* Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki will be on home quarantine on Monday after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

* New Zealanders are dying from COVID-19 at record rates as the country battles a new wave of the Omicron strain that is particularly affecting the older population. read more

EUROPE

* Spain's Enric Mas has pulled out of the Tour de France after contracting COVID-19, according to his Movistar team. read more

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden's condition since contracting COVID-19 has improved considerably and his greatest symptom now is a sore throat, his physician said on Sunday. read more

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* An experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the form of an oral tablet has shown promising immune responses in a small preliminary trial designed mainly to evaluate its safety, according to drug manufacturer Vaxart Inc. read more

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* China will make great efforts to consolidate its economic recovery, putting a priority on stabilising employment and prices, state media reported. read more

* The Japanese government is expected to cut its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2022 to about 2%, reflecting weakness in private consumption as a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections clouds the outlook.

Compiled by Uttaresh.V; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
