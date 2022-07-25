ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Singapore June core inflation hits 13-year high, tightening risks in focus

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDOfK_0gra1Kdc00

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose at its fastest pace in more than 13 years, official data showed on Monday, increasing pressure on the central bank to consider tightening monetary policy again later this year if inflation pressures persist.

The data showed inflation rising across a broad set of categories including services, food, retail and utilities.

The core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 4.4% in June on a year-on-year basis. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 4.2% increase in June.

Headline inflation rose to 6.7%, compared with economists' forecast of 6.2%.

"Our base case remains for the Monetary Authority of Singapore to tighten its FX policy settings again in October," said Brian Tan, senior regional economist at Barclays, which also raised its full-year inflation forecast following the data.

The MAS manages monetary policy through exchange rate settings, rather than interest rates, as trade flows dwarf its economy.

Tan sees a 50 basis point slope increase in October to an estimated 2.0% and noted the high risk of another upward re-centring as "core inflation is likely to surprise the central bank to the upside again."

Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy in a surprise move on July 14, the fourth tightening in the past nine months. The central bank typically publish two scheduled monetary policy statements a year, in April and October. read more

Maybank, however, expects as its base case MAS will hold policy in October after front-loading the tightening in July.

“So unless inflation continues to surprise on the upside, like if inflation data in the fourth quarter continues be close to 5%, they may have to tighten another round,” said Lee Ju Ye, an economist at Maybank.

Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Core Inflation#Interest Rates#Headline Inflation#Fx#Barclays#Mas
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields nudge higher ahead of Fed meeting; recession risk in focus

Much of this week's focus will center around the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, concluding on Wednesday, with economists broadly expecting a 75 basis point hike to interest rates. Wall Street will be guided this week by a deluge of major corporate earnings reports, including from tech behemoths Alphabet,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Singapore
The Associated Press

Asian stocks higher ahead of possible US rate hike

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors braced for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo edged lower. Oil rose more than $1 per barrel. Wall Street ended up 0.1% on Monday ahead of this week’s Fed meeting at which officials are expected to announce a rate hike of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual margin. That would put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest since 2018 before the coronavirus pandemic. Mixed market reactions suggest investor sentiments are split and optimists hope for a “Fed dial back,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Asian shares, oil prices mostly higher after Fed rate hike

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index slipped 0.6% to 20,554.09 after the territory’s Monetary Authority matched the...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Gulf Central Banks Lift Rates as Fed Makes Second 75-Bps Hike

DUBAI (Reuters) - Most Gulf central banks lifted their main interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, moving with the U.S. Federal Reserve as their currencies are pegged to the dollar. The Central Bank of Kuwait, the only one of the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Federal Reserve hikes interest rates 0.75 per cent for second time in two months

The Federal Reserve has wrapped up its two-day meeting with Chair Jerome Powell announcing another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike.Policymakers are attempting to cool surging inflation, currently at levels not seen in four decades. The consumer price index for June jumped 9.1 per cent from a year ago.This is the second increase of this magnitude since June and was made in a unanimous vote. The Fed is under pressure to continue raising interest rates aggressively but must tread a fine line to avoid a recession.It is also the Fed’s fourth rate hike since March. Since then, the central...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed poised to attack inflation with another interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve is set to announce another big interest rate increase on Wednesday, the fourth this year, in its ongoing battle to tamp down price pressures that have been squeezing American families. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to announce another three-quarter-point increase in the benchmark borrowing rate at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting at 1800 GMT. From zero at the start of the year, the Fed has raised the policy lending rate to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent, which has pushed mortgage rates higher and slowed housing sales for five straight months.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dollar slightly lower after Fed hikes by 75 basis points

The dollar was slightly lower on Wednesday against a basket of major currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points, as was widely anticipated, but noted signs of a softening economy. The greenback initially moved higher after the statement but quickly reversed course to trade...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

512K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy