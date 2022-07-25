ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Bachelor's Degrees 7/25/22

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-River Falls

Roberts: Elizabeth Albee, marketing communications; Joseph Alexander, biology; Katie Jewell, business administration; Bryan Standly, business administration.

Somerset: Marie Haase, dairy science; Janae Rothe, social work; Austin Simma, accounting; Haley Walters, elementary education; Lydia Zentzis, biomedical and health science.

Stanley: Eric Hoffstatter, biology; Carlie Nelson, food science and technology; Josephine Skibbie, agricultural business; Luke Spaeth, agricultural business.

Turtle Lake: David Nonemacher, agricultural business; Lucas West, music education.

Wilson: Jessica Moor, business administration.

Woodville: Maddie Campbell, health and human performance; Hannah Voye, horticulture.

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, Minn.

Cochrane: Lexy Peterson.

Eau Claire: Jada Biermeier.

Ellsworth: Drake Flom, Julia VanWatermeulen.

Fountain City: Elizabeth Duellman.

Maiden Rock: Haley Graham.

Osseo: Michelle Dewitz.

Rice Lake: Olivia Meyer.

Trempealeau: Brett Lettner, MaKenna Vetsch.

UW-Stout

Abbotsford: Elli Carpender, special education; Taylor Hanson, graphic communications; Logan Ruesch, construction.

Alma Center: Fiona Fay, management.

Altoona: Tyler Hauge, information and communication technologies; Dayne Londre, business administration.

Bloomer: Danielle Fanetti, early childhood education; Sawyer Tealey, mechanical engineering.

Cadott: Blake Dubiel, engineering technology.

Cameron: Remington Davison, mechanical engineering; Hunter Gillett, health, wellness and fitness.

Chetek: Jasmyn Collins, applied social science.

Chippewa Falls: Tanner Brun, game design and development; Dennis Fehr, management; Kristen Globensky, special education; Maya Grant, hotel, restaurant and tourism management; Nicholas LaBelle, computer science; Tucker Manderscheid, engineering technology; Oliver Michels, mechanical engineering; Brock Normand, art education; Johnathan Raschke, studio art; Carrie Raycher, management; Kiersten Smith, art education.

Colby: Issiah Meddaugh, computer networking and information technology.

Colfax: Isaac Lee, health, wellness and fitness.

Cornell: Siera Bauch, early childhood education.

Cumberland: Skyler Ruetz, rehabilitation services.

Durand: Adayre Herman-Glaus, construction; Ben Zanto, construction.

Eau Claire: Alyssa Bee, packaging; Abby Berthiaume, early childhood education; Benjamin Bryans, applied biochemistry and molecular biology; Jaiden Deutschlander, industrial design; Connor Erwin, packaging; Tou Her, information and communication technologies; Ryan Hoade, management; Jacob Hodny, mechanical engineering; Kase Kleinschmidt, manufacturing engineering; Ali Knutson, hotel, restaurant and tourism management; MengFei Lin, apparel design and development; Michael Maenner, science education; Eleanor McKinley, graphic design and interactive media; Kayla Miller, entertainment design; Nathan Mongerson, business administration; Kalia Moua, apparel design and development; Kenneth Nelson, management.

Benjamin Nemitz, information and communication technologies; Josh Pyykola, engineering technology; Sophie Ritsch, apparel design and development; Harley Smalstig, management; Isaiah Traaseth, mechanical engineering; Jesse Ude, management; Michael Wackwitz, business administration; Candice White, game design and development; Cassie Willier, retail merchandising and management; Tsimnuj Xiong, computer and electrical engineering.

Elk Mound: Grant Kjellberg, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Caleb Young, mechanical engineering.

Ellsworth: Rachael Sullivan, interior design.

Elmwood: Morgan Rupakus, early childhood education.

Fall Creek: Logan Dallas, construction.

Fountain City: Meghan Pacocha, criminal justice and rehabilitation.

Galesville: Savannah Delong, apparel design and development, and business administration;

Glenwood City: Josiah McClelland, entertainment design; Tyler Nueske, applied science; Andrew Wagner, applied biochemistry and molecular biology.

Greenwood: Cole Lindner, computer science; Brianna North, early childhood education.

Hammond: Austin Boettcher, business administration; Cheyenne Carlson, human development and family studies; Blake Coleman, mechanical engineering; Tucker Mann, mechanical engineering; Jason Pribnow, packaging; David Spaeth, criminal justice and rehabilitation.

Hudson: Brody Cotton, engineering technology; Tucker Freitag, mechanical engineering; Sam Kennedy, industrial design; Robert Lillyblad, computer science; Joseph Plitzner, manufacturing engineering and mechanical engineering; Mason Rohde, business administration; Maxx Rohde, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, and real estate property management; Andy Sommerfeld, mechanical engineering.

Ladysmith: Ali Flora, interior design; Alex Gregoriou, digital marketing technology; Chris Gregoriou, professional communication and emerging media; Michael Jansen, construction; Caden Pearson, environmental science; Hazel Peterson, studio art.

Loyal: Jordan Lindner, criminal justice and rehabilitation.

Melrose: Haylie Rinartz, special education.

Menomonie: Ali Almusallam, engineering technology; Sarah Bartlett, early childhood education; Grace Bilse, business administration; Brianna Graff, special education; See Hang, management; Karmen Helland, graphic communications; Eva Keeler, interior design; Wesley Larrabee, computer and electrical engineering; Emma Levendowski, business administration; Andrea Miara, early childhood education; Konner Rowan, business administration; Trinity Silcox, family and consumer science education; Nilu Umarova, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, and real estate property management; Jenna Weber, business administration; McKenna Wildner, early childhood education; Ramiah Willier, environmental science.

Mondovi: Grace Weinzierl, business administration.

New Auburn: Yaoping Wang, engineering technology.

New Richmond: Olivia Harris, entertainment design; Holly McKeever, art education; Travis Newham, food science and technology; Elizabeth Offerosky, entertainment design; Rylee Olien, human development and family studies; Grace Unruh, graphic design and interactive media.

Osseo: Carissa Scholze, environmental science; Alex Sromek, computer and electrical engineering; Kyle Sromek, graphic design and interactive media.

Plum City: Abigail Hassing, dietetics.

Prairie Farm: Chase Hansen, business administration.

Prescott: Karin Geerdes, psychology; River Hughes, studio art.

Rice Lake: Jacob Bugella, dietetics; Riley Crotteau, industrial design; Jake Mazourek, art education; Kelsey McCracken, special education; Darian Swan, applied biochemistry and molecular biology.

River Falls: Andy Campion, professional communication and emerging media; John Clauss, entertainment design; Emma Handlos, real estate property management; Alex Kotowski, health, wellness and fitness; Andrew Skaare, construction; Gaoying Xiong, professional communication and emerging media.

Somerset: Nathan Sandy, business administration.

Spring Valley: Michael Laffin, computer and electrical engineering.

Stanley: Zachary Shore, information and communication technologies.

Strum: Andrew Hanson, computer networking and information technology; Marissa Matz, business administration; Calvin Peterson, hotel, restaurant and tourism management

Tony: Mitchell Kuznar, hotel, restaurant and tourism management.

Turtle Lake: Andrea Gores, marketing and business education.

Whitehall: Michael Carroll, plastics engineering; Aime Stendahl, early childhood education.

