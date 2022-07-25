Local Record: July 25, 2022

• Warrant served in the 1700 block of East Main Street — 9:50 a.m. • Warrant served at Circle Drive and West Market Street — 1:47 p.m. • Theft in the 900 block of East South Boulevard — 1:56 p.m. • Stratton Daniel Berninger, 34, Crawfordsville,...
An Indianapolis man was arrested in Starke County Monday night after leading White County Sheriff’s Department police on a 40-mile pursuit that spanned three counties. White County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Roth told WKVI News that a man operating a 2022 black Kawasaki ZR9 motorcycle was traveling approximately 130 mph when he passed a White County Sheriff’s Department patrolman on U.S. 231 around 6:45 p.m. ET. A traffic stop was attempted on U.S. 24 between Wolcott and Reynolds but the man allegedly kept driving north on U.S. 24.
City and county officials are moving forward with the extension of the Purple Heart Parkway from U.S. 231 to Ladoga Road. On Wednesday, the Crawfordsville Board of Public Works and Safety approved a memorandum of understanding with the county that outlines the proposed project and preliminary costs. The city and...
INDIANA – The I-69 Finish Line project is building and replacing dozens of bridges, and a few in Marion and Johnson counties recently had structural beams installed. Cranes lifted the large concrete beams into place at night for the Mann Road bridge replacement over I-465 and the future I-69 northbound bridge over County Line Road. Crews have also been installing bridge beams for a new entrance and exit ramps over Bluff Creek at S.R. 144.
Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend. In 2017,...
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was the start of memories and love after a local Mexican restaurant cherished by the Noblesville community announced it’s closing down. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen says they’re going to build a roundabout near the restaurant as part of a large road-expansion project. The restaurant called El Camino Real, located on South 10th Street, has been around for nearly 25 years, and some residents say that for them its closure is like losing a family member.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man will spend up to 17 years behind bars in federal prison after being sentenced for methamphetamine distribution. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Cameron Aue, 38, of Terre Haute pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According […]
INDIANAPOLIS – Six people were sent to area hospitals after multiple motorcyclists crashed during an organized motorcycle ride. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the 75-mile marker, just west of downtown Indianapolis. Today, at 2:11 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving emergency calls of multiple motorcycles down on the interstate and several people injured. Trooper Dan Magnabosco was first on the scene and located two people with very serious injuries. He noticed one person was bleeding profusely from the lower arm and he immediately applied a tourniquet to the arm to stop the bleeding. Another person was unconscious but breathing. Magnabosco, along with several bystanders administered emergency aid until the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived. Six people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, two with serious injuries and four with non-life threatening injuries. The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed while the crash was investigated.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thunderstorms on Wednesday morning was a welcomed sound and sight across some spots of central Indiana. Indianapolis and surrounding metro areas have been missing out on several batches of rain over the last week. While much of the state has been picking up rain, a slim...
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department is now accepting applications for a recruit firefighter. The starting salary is about $59,000 a year with an increase to nearly $68,000 after two years. There are also health, vision and dental benefits, and the hiring process involves a paid 16...
INDIANAPOLIS - Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message. The messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state. The message gives instructions to click a link, that link will take them to a webpage asking for personal / confidential information.
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Benton Charter Township Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at the Berrien Homes Apartments at around 2 a.m. on Monday morning. According to investigators, a 25-year old female, a 20-year old male, and a 17-year old were wounded when at least two groups of people opened fire on each other in the parking lot of the 1700 block of the complex.
At approximately 12:47 p.m. on July 25, 2022, Paris Police, Paris Fire, Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, and Horizon Health Ambulance were dispatched to a 3-vehicle accident on Route 1. A vehicle driven by Aulden Boyd of Marshall, Illinois was stopped at the intersection of Route 1 and Gibson Drive...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 18, 2022 thru July 23, 2022. OM Food Mart, 15 E. National Ave. (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found cleaning products and spoon in hand wash sink. Found black debris on soda nozzles. Found mouse droppings and ants around soda and coffee machines.
A three-year-old child who was rescued from her burning home on Friday has died of her burn injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s office says Ophelia Young died Monday at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The fire happened just before 10AM Friday in the 400 block of East Michigan.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Eddie's Sandwich Shop in Brazil, Indiana, has reopened its doors. They're back to serving up their "Original Sliders." Since they've reopened, they got the attention of the Fork in the Road crew. Owner Bradly Wallace reached out to Mike Latta and the crew with a friendly...
Ind. — While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday's drawing, three people who bought tickets in Indiana have won $10,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The three winners matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball in the July 26 jackpot drawing. The tickets...
Cumulus Media country WFMS Indianapolis (95.5) is broadcasting from its support studio after a pickup truck rammed into the building that houses the company’s six-station Indy cluster, causing extensive damage to the station’s main studio. “We were just putting the finishing touches on Phase Two of our Media...
INDIANAPOLIS — Many schools across central Indiana are opening for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. NOTE: The above video is a July 26 report on an education expert's back-to-school tips. That list includes:. MSD of Wayne Township (Indianapolis) Perry Township Schools (Indianapolis) Beech Grove City Schools (Beech Grove)
