Nestled along Grasshopper Creek, among the foothills of the Pioneer Mountains, lies what is now know as Bannack State Park. Montana became the next mad rush to get rich quick, when gold was discovered on July 28, 1862 on Grasshopper Creek. Bannack was founded in 1862 and named after a local Native American tribe. One of several of the early town founders was a physician from New Hampshire named Erasmus Leavitt who gave up this profession for a time to try his luck as a gold miner. Leavitt eventually returned to his medical practice and lived out his days as a physician in Butte. The gold strike set off a massive rush that swelled Bannack’s population to over 3,000 by 1863.

