** SPOILERS ** NJPW Strong: High Alert Tapings From 7/24

By Kellie Haulotte
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW held its Strong: High Alert tapings on Sunday, July 24 in Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the event, Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defeated Yuya Uemura and Christopher Daniels in the finals to become the inaugural Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions. Also during...

