Tony Khan Addresses Whether ROH Will Serve As AEW Devolpmental

By Kellie Haulotte
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Saturday’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan addressed whether ROH will several as developmental for All Elite Wrestling. According to Khan, ROH won’t be used as developmental for AEW. He noted, how the sale of...

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
WWE
Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
WWE
Person
Tony Khan
Jim Cornette Speculates How WWE Convinced Brock Lesnar to Return Following Walkout

During his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. The moment it was announced that Vince McMahon was leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Later, Lesnar made his way back to the building and made an appearance in the closing segment where he laid out Theory.
WWE
Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE
WWE Raw Preview (7/25): Roman Reigns In Action, Logan Paul, Mysterio

WWE enters a new era on tonight’s “Raw”. It will be the first WWE broadcast with Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially in charge of the company’s creative direction. The company announced Monday morning that Levesque “will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative”. This follows Vince McMahon’s resignation/retirement as the company’s CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative amid an ongoing company investigation into hush money allegations.
WWE
WWE reveals plan after finding new Vince McMahon payments

The sports world was shocked last week when WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired after over 40 years in that role with the company. That move came with the WWE board of directors continuing to investigate McMahon for misconduct allegations, along with doling out more than $12 million in non-disclosure agreements over the past 16 years. And Monday saw a notable new development there, with WWE announcing in a SEC filing that it would “restate some of its financial results” after unrecorded payments from McMahon.
WWE
Ric Flair Comments On Vince McMahon Possibly Attending His Last Match

Ric Flair will be coming out of retirement to have his supposed final match this weekend at Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 31st, in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Flair’s final match has only been one of a few significant headlines in the past few months, with the biggest of them all likely being Vince McMahon stepping down and retiring from all roles he held within WWE this past Friday when he tweeted out that he was stepping down following accusations against him regarding hush money.
NASHVILLE, TN
Seth Rollins Reacts To Being Pulled From SummerSlam, Triple H Responds

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE’s top stars for years now, and originally he was set to face off against Riddle at the SummerSlam premium live event this weekend. However, today WWE announced a storyline injury to Riddle and it was also announced that his match with Rollins has been postponed. In response to his match getting pulled from SummerSlam, Rollins posted the following apology on Twitter:
WWE
New Report On How Unhappy Vince McMahon Was With His Son Shane

Call it an in the air future? WWE, and the wrestling world, have been shaken up by the retirement of Vince McMahon. Despite what you might think of him, McMahon was the driving force in wrestling for a very long time and what he said or did could change the industry in an instant. That was the case on both the large and small scales, which seemed to be the case with a popular name.
WWE
WWE Raw Results (7/25): Roman Reigns In Action, Rey Mysterio

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from New York’s Madison Square Garden. As of Monday evening, two matches were announced for tonight’s show. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos...
WWE
Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
WWE
CM Punk Names AEW Stars That Could Pull AJ Lee Out Of Retirement

AJ Lee has been retired for over seven years now, but, her husband, current AEW World Champion CM Punk, seems to think there’s some current talent in the AEW women’s division that could lure the three-time WWE Divas Champion out of retirement. “Sometimes she’ll be like, ‘Tell me...
WWE
Backstage News On Tonight’s WWE Raw Return To MSG

Recently, “Fightful” reported that a return was planned for tonight’s edition of Monday Night “Raw,” live from Madison Square Garden in New York. Tonight is also set to be Rey Mysterio’s 20-Year WWE Anniversary Show. WWE executives were told that tonight’s 07/25 edition of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE Summerslam, Details On What Happened

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that the match between Seth Rollins and Riddle has been pulled from Summerslam this Saturday. According to WWE, Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury (a stinger) and hasn’t been cleared to wrestle. However, Fightful Select reports that Riddle is...
WWE
Roman Reigns Addresses Vince McMahon's WWE Departure on WWE Raw

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were the first members of Monday Night Raw to officially address Vince McMahon's departure from WWE during Monday's episode. After a brawl between The Miz and Logan Paul, the show officially got underway with a promo from The Bloodline. Heyman did most of the talking, joking that the sound guy was "next on the list" to leave the company after his microphone started cutting out. He then proceeded to tear down Brock Lesnar ahead of Reigns' match with "The Beast" this Saturday at SummerSlam.
WWE
Undertaker Thinks Rumored WWE Change Would Be ‘A Good Move’

The Undertaker has been outspoken in his belief that there needs more grit in wrestlers and wrestling in general. The “Deadman” was a part of WWE & Mattel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend and was asked about the possibility of WWE programming returning to a TV-14 rating. While there is no defined date to shift the product’s content rating, rumors are that a change in programming could be coming soon.
WWE
7/25 WWE Raw Gets Off To A Chaotic Start

The first WWE show since Triple H took the helm as head of WWE creative started in chaos, as Logan Paul and The Miz were already exchanging blows as soon as the episode began. No words had been traded on television, but the commentators did mention that Paul called out The Miz just before WWE “Raw” went live. The segment wrapped up as backstage officials split up the SummerSlam opponents while they yelled insults at one another.
WWE
Paige Seemingly Agrees To Big AEW Match

It’s still not clear just what Paige’s next move will be following the expiration of her WWE contract earlier this month, aside from a few scheduled appearances on the horizon, including Starrcast V. But if one opportunity comes her way, the former WWE Divas Champion has indicated she will not hesitate to take it.
WWE

