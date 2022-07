MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new furnishing store is popping up in Madison at the beginning of August, and it’s got all things retro, antique and midcentury modern for shoppers. Atomic Antiques provides inventory from over 75 dealers throughout the Midwest area - including Madison, Milwaukee, Rockford and Chicago. They are dedicated to helping shoppers find retro furniture and décor to fit their needs for home or office.

