Highlights from the World Championships in Eugene

The World Championships finished in Eugene , Oregon , on Sunday with Great Britain winning seven medals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the stories after the championships in America.

Hudson-Smith’s bravery

No-one expected Matt Hudson-Smith to reveal his suicide attempt as he spoke just minutes after being presented with his 400m bronze medal.

The 27-year-old has endured a three-year injury nightmare where he racked up medical bills and lost sponsors and he showed courage to talk about his problems.

His medal on Friday night at Hayward Field proves he can compete at the top and he is in a much better place on and off the track.

Wightman’s wonder

Jake Wightman’s shock 1500m gold was one of the biggest feel-good stories of the championships.

The 28-year-old was not expected to topple Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen but outkicked him at 200m to win in style.

That he did it in front of coach and dad Geoff – who was commentating inside Hayward Field – and mum Susan captured the world’s imagination.

Swift Shericka

Shericka Jackson is the fastest woman in the world over 200m after winning gold in Eugene.

Her time of 21.45 seconds is only bettered by Florence Griffiths-Joyner’s 21.34 seconds from 1988, the legality of which has been questioned by many.

Both of her long-standing records are under threat with Griffith-Joyner having run the 100m in 10.49 seconds in 1988.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came second behind Jackson in the 200m after winning the 100m – her fifth world title in the distance – in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.

McLaughlin’s magic

There was no doubt Sydney McLaughlin was a superstar before the championships but the 22-year-old cemented her legacy in Oregon.

She shattered her own world record to lower the 400m hurdle mark to 50.68 seconds – the fourth time she has broken the record in 13 months – to win gold.

Afterwards she insisted she could go even faster, despite having obliterated the field on Friday in Eugene.

Hodgkinson hope

Keely Hodgkinson can be the golden girl of athletics in Britain even after missing out on 800m glory.

She may have taken silver, beaten by the USA’s Athing Mu who also pipped her to Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, but her star continues to rise.

With Dina Asher-Smith an injury doubt for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Hodgkinson can emerge from a summer – which also includes the European Championships – as the face of British athletics.