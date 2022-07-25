ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Highlights from the World Championships in Eugene

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snkSq_0grZvedu00

The World Championships finished in Eugene , Oregon , on Sunday with Great Britain winning seven medals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the stories after the championships in America.

Hudson-Smith’s bravery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlfQ2_0grZvedu00

No-one expected Matt Hudson-Smith to reveal his suicide attempt as he spoke just minutes after being presented with his 400m bronze medal.

The 27-year-old has endured a three-year injury nightmare where he racked up medical bills and lost sponsors and he showed courage to talk about his problems.

His medal on Friday night at Hayward Field proves he can compete at the top and he is in a much better place on and off the track.

Wightman’s wonder

Jake Wightman’s shock 1500m gold was one of the biggest feel-good stories of the championships.

The 28-year-old was not expected to topple Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen but outkicked him at 200m to win in style.

That he did it in front of coach and dad Geoff – who was commentating inside Hayward Field – and mum Susan captured the world’s imagination.

Swift Shericka

Shericka Jackson is the fastest woman in the world over 200m after winning gold in Eugene.

Her time of 21.45 seconds is only bettered by Florence Griffiths-Joyner’s 21.34 seconds from 1988, the legality of which has been questioned by many.

Both of her long-standing records are under threat with Griffith-Joyner having run the 100m in 10.49 seconds in 1988.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came second behind Jackson in the 200m after winning the 100m – her fifth world title in the distance – in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.

McLaughlin’s magic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gS6E_0grZvedu00

There was no doubt Sydney McLaughlin was a superstar before the championships but the 22-year-old cemented her legacy in Oregon.

She shattered her own world record to lower the 400m hurdle mark to 50.68 seconds – the fourth time she has broken the record in 13 months – to win gold.

Afterwards she insisted she could go even faster, despite having obliterated the field on Friday in Eugene.

Hodgkinson hope

Keely Hodgkinson can be the golden girl of athletics in Britain even after missing out on 800m glory.

She may have taken silver, beaten by the USA’s Athing Mu who also pipped her to Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, but her star continues to rise.

With Dina Asher-Smith an injury doubt for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Hodgkinson can emerge from a summer – which also includes the European Championships – as the face of British athletics.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One

Sebastian Vettel has announced he is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season.The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 wins.Vettel, who started his F1 career midway through the 2007 season and enjoyed his best years with Red Bull, made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season4 world titles53 race wins122 podiums1 phenomenal career#ThankYouSeb pic.twitter.com/K8BVXI6IAx— Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2022The Aston Martin driver, who lies 12th in the championship,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Adele Nicoll hoping to complete unique double at Commonwealth Games

Welsh shot putter Adele Nicoll is hoping to celebrate competing at the Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games in the same year with a medal at Birmingham 2022.Just over five months ago Nicoll was part of the Great Britain bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics, having lost around 16 kilogrammes to secure a place at Beijing.Nicoll returned from China to focus on athletics and last month added British Championships shot put gold to the bobsleigh World Cup silver medal she won in January.“I’ve never wanted to be normal,” Nicoll told the PA news agency ahead of making her Commonwealth Games debut after missing out...
SPORTS
The Independent

LIV Golf chief Greg Norman tipped not to compromise over Ryder Cup

Former captain Bernard Gallacher believes LIV Golf is undermining the Ryder Cup and fears the organisation’s “confrontational” CEO Greg Norman is not the man to broker any potential compromise with the established tours.Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, while Henrik Stenson was stripped of the captaincy for signing up to the Saudi-backed breakaway.Gallacher, who captained Europe in 1991, 1993 and 1995, believes the PGA Tour and DP World Tour might be able to “weather the storm” for now, but will be forced to...
GOLF
The Independent

Plans being made to replace Tour de Yorkshire with new-look event

The Tour de Yorkshire will not return in its previous form after a breakdown in negotiations, but plans have been announced to launch a new-look event from 2024.Talks between Silicon Dales, which bought the rights to the race after the collapse of Welcome To Yorkshire, and Tour de France owner the Amaury Sports Organisation failed to find an agreement for the return of the event which last ran in 2019.But an agreement in principle has now been reached with SweetSpot, organisers of the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour, to deliver a new race in time for the 10-year anniversary...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
The Independent

Euro 2022: Crunching England’s numbers including Leah Williamson’s Paolo Maldini trait

England’s Leah Williamson has won the ball more often than any other player at Euro 2022 despite not making a single tackle, according to Uefa’s official statistics.Williamson has 46 ball recoveries to her name and zero tackles. The next-most successful ball winner is France’s Sakina Karchaoui with 42 recoveries, followed by Spain’s Mapi Leon with 39.The Lionesses captain is channelling her inner Paolo Maldini, with the Italian great having famously said: “If I have to make a tackle then I have already made a mistake”.Williamson has led England to five clean sheets out of six, conceding a solitary goal...
UEFA
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2022 season

Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season, it has been confirmed.The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 Grand Prix wins. Vettel, who started his F1 career midway through the 2007 season, made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank,” the German said on Thursday. “Over the past two years I have been...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

George Russell vows to ‘raise his game’ to keep up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

George Russell admits he is keen to “raise his game” at Mercedes this season with Lewis Hamilton outperforming him in the last four races. While Russell - in his first season with the Silver Arrows after three years at Williams - is 16 points ahead of the seven-time world champion in the Drivers Standings, Hamilton has recaptured some form in the past month having finished on the podium in Montreal, Silverstone, Spielberg and Le Castellet. Russell’s 2022 record of finishing in the top-five of every race succumbed to a first-lap DNF at Silverstone but he finished fourth in Austria...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Edward sends best wishes to competitors ahead of Commonwealth Games

The Earl of Wessex has wished Commonwealth Games competitors well in achieving their best and inspiring the next generation, in a message released ahead of the event’s opening ceremony.Edward, speaking in his role as vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, described the sporting championships, affectionately known as the friendly Games, as the “greatest manifestation of the Commonwealth”.The Commonwealth Games, hosted by the city of Birmingham, will be launched on Thursday evening, promising to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago.The Prince of Wales will represent the Queen at the opening ceremony, where...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy