Today is the day to make sure all your shots are in order for the upcoming school year. A Back-To-School Immunization Clinic will be held in the Seguin ISD Central Office parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic is being hosted by The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Christus Health Mobile Clinic. The clinic will provide vaccines at no cost to students. For questions or to set up an appointment, call 210-954-3764. Families are asked to bring their shot records with them to the clinic.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO