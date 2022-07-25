ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dementia: Ex-Wales rugby star fears not recognising his children

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former rugby international fears he won't recognise his children in five years because of early onset dementia. Lenny Woodard believes rugby caused his dementia. On Monday he, ex-captain Ryan Jones and 180 others intend to issue formal proceedings against World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the Rugby Football...

www.bbc.co.uk

