This post originally appeared on Data Finnovation’s Medium account. Read the full piece here and follow them on Twitter. This is a long-form version of two Twitter threads. This is not an ELI5—this relies on primary sources and analysis thereof. Sorry if that makes it a bit more complex but given the nature of the problem and reliance on a lot of original research it’s important to get a properly-sourced version out there.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO