Shelby County Fair opens

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Glandorf Rotary Club will host Little Nashville on Friday, Aug. 5 on Main Street in downtown Ottawa. Downtown Ottawa business specials and sidewalk sales will be accompanied by live music starting at 5 p.m. at different venues, including Rex Pavilion (Red Feather), American Legion Post 63 (Al Felkey Mixed Up Band), Well Grounded Cafe (Model Affinity), Legends (Wes Garcia), Eagles (Truck Stop Manners), VFW Post 9142 (Shifferly Road), Schnipke Inn (Trophy Husbands) and Cavern Club (Cross Eyed Willy).
