Sidney, OH

Shelby County Fair opens

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy Scout Troop 97 members Thomas Sibert, left, 17, and Eli Biddle,...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Lima News

Auglaize County anniversary committee offering shirts

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee offers a commemorative t-shirt through the Riverside Art Center. The shirts feature the anniversary’s official logo, designed by Brandon Ort of New Bremen. The shirts are currently available in adult sizes at $20 each. Riverside Art Center West Auglaize Street,...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Four blood drives to be held week of July 31

SIDNEY — Several blood drives will be held in the Shelby County community the week of July 31. The Jackson Center Sons of American Legion community blood drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Scherer Post 493 Family Center, 627 E. College St.
SIDNEY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Time for the 172nd Preble County Fair

EATON – The first rides for the midway have arrived at the fairgrounds, and final preparations are under way for the 172nd Preble County Fair, beginning Saturday, July 30, and going through Saturday, Aug. 6. The first Saturday of the fair, July 30, is Veterans Day, and veterans and...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Historic barn paintings auction ends Friday

SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Champion ducks and more

Sophia Brewer, right, 15, of Anna, watches as fair judge Lewis Cunningham, looks over meat ducks during the meat duck show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 27. Brewer is the daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer.
ANNA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A very good fair

Kale Wiley, 11, received honorable mention in her modeling class. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club. Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Outstanding of the Day and state Fair Qualifier for her digital scrapbooking project. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

July 17-23 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s seven less than the week prior. Five of the seven calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Federal will expand in Troy

TROY – The word of the day in Troy on Tuesday was “excited.” That feeling was very evident as Greenville Federal broke ground on a new building on Dorset Road in Troy. Jeff Kniese, president and CEO of the Greenville-based bank, said he was excited to once again be expanding in Troy. The community bank first opened in the Kroger Marketplace in 2016 and a year ago opened the bank’s Troy north branch. This construction project will allow the Greenville Federal to have a full-size office in the southern part of the city.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Grand champion steer and more

Hayden Huelskamp, 17, of Anna, son of Chad and Tonya Huelskamp, won grand champion steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Holding the banner is Riley Huelskamp.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

And the flower winner is …

Junior flower winner of the Best in Class ribbon at the Shelby County Fair was 6-year old Lillian Brown. Lillian’s parents are Nathan and Leslie Brown.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Bank office opens in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 21 in Urbana for First Central National Bank. First Central National Bank has been an independent community bank in St. Paris for over 140 years. They recently have extended their services into Urbana with a brand new...
URBANA, OH
Daily Advocate

Boley appointed to Mercer Savings board

CELINA – Mercer Savings Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Boley to its Board of Directors. Boley joins current board members David Keiser, Barry Parmiter, Jose Faller, Richard Mosier, Kristin Fee, and Thomas Lammers. President and CEO Barry Parmiter stated, “Mike comes to us with an...
CELINA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Roberts for State Central Committee

Dear Patriot, of every color, background, and creed united in the District 12, Ohio. We are fighting against the abuse of power, standing up to tyranny and preserving our Constitution. I am glad you too are Conservative WARRIORS and lovers of Liberty. I am writing today to show my allegiance...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Letter: Questions remain about aquatic center

I read The Lima News’ account of the meeting between local officials and the community held July 21 at the City Club. I have a few questions:. 1. It was reported that $1 million would be necessary to repair Schoonover Pool. Would the funding be from the general fund or a grant of some kind?
LIMA, OH
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

Over the Memorial Day weekend, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received information about two anglers taking undersized saugeye at Indian Lake. Indian Lake’s daily limit is six saugeye with a minimum length of 15 inches. Officer Smith responded to the call and discovered the anglers had 16 saugeye in their possession, all of which were under 15 inches. One angler was fishing without a license. The two anglers were each issued a summons and paid a total of $400 in fines. The fish were also forfeited.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

‘Little Nashville’ event planned in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Glandorf Rotary Club will host Little Nashville on Friday, Aug. 5 on Main Street in downtown Ottawa. Downtown Ottawa business specials and sidewalk sales will be accompanied by live music starting at 5 p.m. at different venues, including Rex Pavilion (Red Feather), American Legion Post 63 (Al Felkey Mixed Up Band), Well Grounded Cafe (Model Affinity), Legends (Wes Garcia), Eagles (Truck Stop Manners), VFW Post 9142 (Shifferly Road), Schnipke Inn (Trophy Husbands) and Cavern Club (Cross Eyed Willy).
OTTAWA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Commissioners handle bids and hire new administrator

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners opened and awarded bids and hired an administrator to the Fair Haven Shelby County Home during meetings in June and July. Curtis O’Neal was hired as the administrator for Fair Haven, effective June 27, 2022. The commissioners opened two bids for the...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— Dr. Edwin LeFevre and Dr. M.F. Hussey have been advised by the Pension Department their services will not be need as examiners after Aug. 4. A Republican Board will be appointed in the meantime. ————— Members of city council at their meeting...
SIDNEY, OH

