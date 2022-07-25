Shelby County Fair opens

TROY – The word of the day in Troy on Tuesday was “excited.” That feeling was very evident as Greenville Federal broke ground on a new building on Dorset Road in Troy. Jeff Kniese, president and CEO of the Greenville-based bank, said he was excited to once again be expanding in Troy. The community bank first opened in the Kroger Marketplace in 2016 and a year ago opened the bank’s Troy north branch. This construction project will allow the Greenville Federal to have a full-size office in the southern part of the city.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO