United come up short in physical match

By Joshua Haggadone
 3 days ago
The Five Stripes were looking to get back in the win column when they hit the road to take on the equally struggling LA Galaxy on Sunday night. Seeing action for the first time in a week, United struggled to control the pace early in the match and ultimately came up short with a 2-0 loss in Carson, CA

The Galaxy came out aggressive to start the match, dominating the ball for the better part of the first half. United (6-9-6, 24 points) seemed to increase the pressure after giving up a goal to Kevin Cabral in the seventh minute but couldn’t find the right gear to kick-start the offense. Atlanta showed increased effort during the rest of the match but couldn’t turn the opportunities into goals.

After a physical contest, the team fell to 1-7-2 on the road and is four points behind Cincinnati for the seventh and final playoff spot. It is the second straight game that Atlanta had given up an early goal after Orlando scored in the 10th minute last week and was able to sit back defensively and hold the United attack at bay. The same scenario seemed to play out on Sunday night.

Atlanta had the opportunity to equalize the score in the 16th minute but the shot on goal by Ronaldo Cisneros was stopped by Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, who finished with three saves to preserve the Galaxy’s seventh clean sheet of the season.

After rolling out the same starting lineup as in the recent draw against Orlando, United Manger Gonzalo Pineda made a bevy of substitutions for the second half but they didn’t materialize into goals. LA Galaxy substitute Dejan Joveljic was able to knock in his league-leading seventh goal off the bench in stoppage time to give LA the 2-0 final.

Atlanta will continue the road trip as they head to Chicago on July 30th before coming back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to welcome Seattle on Aug. 6th.

Austin Riley deal "tremendously important" for the Braves

It is without a doubt that the Atlanta Braves have been one of Major League Baseball’s most exciting teams over the past two months. From their 14 game win streak in June that helped them close a 10 and a half game gap between them and National League East leading New York Mets, to stellar play from rookies Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II, the Braves have suddenly turned into a team determined to successfully defend their World Series title.
ATLANTA, GA
