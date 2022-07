The New York Yankees have been missing Giancarlo Stanton since the All-Star break ended. Despite the star slugger winning All-Star MVP, he has yet to feature for the Yankees since returning from the break. The Yankees were hoping to get Stanton back for Tuesday’s series opener against the New York Mets, but it seems his recovery has taken a turn in the wrong direction. The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Stanton had been placed on the 10-day IL due to left Achilles tendonitis.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO