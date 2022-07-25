ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Miniature Mondays Painting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMini Paint Night- Interested in learning how to successfully paint miniatures? Want to get tips and tricks to make your current miniatures look even more awesome?....

Woodlands Online& LLC

Grab Your Besties and Celebrate International Friendship Day at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- here’s only one way to spend International Friendship Day … sharing barbecue with the besties! And of course, there’s only one place to celebrate the day right! Join us at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to enjoy our Legit. Texas. Barbecue. menu items for you and your best friend’s special day! What better way to spend this holiday, than with a plate of fall-off-the-bone pork ribs and our competition-style brisket? Don’t forget to grab our savory southern-style sides to complete your meat plate, perfect for you and your BFF!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fall Home and Outdoor Living Show prepares homeowners for Holidays

CONROE, TX -- Expect to see over 100 exhibitors in home improvement and outdoor living at the 4th Annual Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show August 20-21, 2022, at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe. Several exhibitors will be on hand with their creative projects to enhance your...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

222 N Carson Cub Court

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1526 Sq. Ft. Beautifully bright one story in the amazing community of Woodforest. This 3-bed, 2 bath, PLUS a study, house exudes modern luxury. The light brick & stunning glass entry door set the tone for the rest of the home. Gorgeous wood plank tile throughout the main living areas. Work from home or need an extra guest room, the study offers the ultimate interruption-free work from home experience and features stunning French doors. Each of the spacious secondary rooms have plush carpet and plenty of closet space. This light & bright kitchen opens right into the dining room which opens right into the living room for a true open concept. The primary retreat has a wonderful soaking tub along with a large separate shower, & it is finished with a large closet for plenty of storage. The large extended slate patio makes for the perfect spot to unwind at the end of the day and enjoy those summer breezes. Come see this gorgeous home for yourself and experience all that Woodforest has to offer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

23643 Crossworth Drive

Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2850 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: S921116 - TAVOLA 16, BLOCK 2, LOT 8, 50.000000% UDI. Your new home is fully updated. From the entry, with 12' coffered ceilings, to the media and office with French doors, home is welcoming. Nanny/Granny suite to the left side and other bedrooms on the right. Family room has wall of windows overseeing the screened in porch. Kitchen features an island with built-in seating space and a walk-in pantry. Kitchen is off family room. Master bath features garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower, dual sink vanities and spacious walk in closet. Nanny suite bedroom has accent wall of cedar. Community amenities will include a recreation center with pool, parks, soccer fields, and a clubhouse. Miles of wooded greenbelt trails , serene lakes and beautiful views. Lake Houston Wilderness Park located just minutes from the community.Water softener. Deck in rear yard.
NEW CANEY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – The tide turns

THE WOODLANDS, TX – We here at Woodlands Online Weather Central can’t believe our eyes; it seems as if for the final week of July we’re finally in for a full week where the high temps will stay firmly entrenched in the 90s. While not exactly a cold front that’s blowing through town, anything that keeps the thermostat in the double digits is – for us – just fine.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum enters 40th year of Service with New Board

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Members of Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum (CWJF) are exceptionally eager for this years’ programs and events. CWJF marks 40 wonderful, evolving years of Heartfelt Service in North Houston’s community. Please welcome the Executive Board of Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum as they continue their efforts on this...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College meets the needs of high-achieving students

HOUSTON, TX -- Choosing the right school to attend can be a tough decision. Students looking for engaging and challenging programs inside and outside the classroom find the Honors College at LSC to be a perfect fit. “I became interested in Lone Star College because of the idea that a...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

NAM'S Learning & Vocational Training Center Announces Schedule For Fall Classes

HOUSTON, TX -- Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Learning and Vocational Training Center has released its Fall schedule of adult educational offerings to empower neighbors to seek new job opportunities and achieve financial independence. Certification programs offered include Centralized Sterile Process Technician (CPST), Certified Nurse Aide (CNA), Phlebotomy, and...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Filing opens for The Woodlands Township November 2022 Election

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Filing has begun for four (4) at-large positions on The Woodlands Township Board of Directors in the November 2022 election. The positions are designated as Positions 1, 2, 3 and 4. Each position is for a two-year term and is a volunteer, non-compensated role. Candidates may...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Deputy Uncover Theft Ring in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 7/14/2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempting to sell a mobile home without the owner’s consent.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fraudulent ETag Business Taken Down by Montgomery County Task Force in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- On July 7, 2022, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety (Criminal Investigative Division) began an investigation into Hadassah Professional Services, located in Conroe, Texas, for the unauthorized reproduction, purchase, use, or sale of temporary tags (ETag). Undercover detectives purchased...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Heavy Police Presence I-45 North of FM1488

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Heavy police presence in the area of I-45 just north of FM1488. Units on-scene are actively looking for suspects involved with a pursuit, and have set up a perimeter. Expect potential delays along this route, and avoid the area if possible.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

