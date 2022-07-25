Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 25 - 31, 2022

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1526 Sq. Ft. Beautifully bright one story in the amazing community of Woodforest. This 3-bed, 2 bath, PLUS a study, house exudes modern luxury. The light brick & stunning glass entry door set the tone for the rest of the home. Gorgeous wood plank tile throughout the main living areas. Work from home or need an extra guest room, the study offers the ultimate interruption-free work from home experience and features stunning French doors. Each of the spacious secondary rooms have plush carpet and plenty of closet space. This light & bright kitchen opens right into the dining room which opens right into the living room for a true open concept. The primary retreat has a wonderful soaking tub along with a large separate shower, & it is finished with a large closet for plenty of storage. The large extended slate patio makes for the perfect spot to unwind at the end of the day and enjoy those summer breezes. Come see this gorgeous home for yourself and experience all that Woodforest has to offer.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO