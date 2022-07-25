ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – July 25 - 31, 2022

By Woodlands Online Staff
Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “Summer’s lease hath all too short a date.” – William Shakespeare. It’s the last week of July, and it’s crunch time to fit in as many activities as you can before the school year starts up and we careen towards autumn and the...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

Goodbye Summer! Hello, Fall and the Holidays!

CONROE, TX — Expect to see over 100 exhibitors in home improvement and outdoor living at the 4th Annual Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show August 20-21, 2022, at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe. Get Ready for Fall and the Holidays with the 4th Annual Montgomery County…
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fall Home and Outdoor Living Show prepares homeowners for Holidays

CONROE, TX -- Expect to see over 100 exhibitors in home improvement and outdoor living at the 4th Annual Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show August 20-21, 2022, at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe. Several exhibitors will be on hand with their creative projects to enhance your...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Grab Your Besties and Celebrate International Friendship Day at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- here’s only one way to spend International Friendship Day … sharing barbecue with the besties! And of course, there’s only one place to celebrate the day right! Join us at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to enjoy our Legit. Texas. Barbecue. menu items for you and your best friend’s special day! What better way to spend this holiday, than with a plate of fall-off-the-bone pork ribs and our competition-style brisket? Don’t forget to grab our savory southern-style sides to complete your meat plate, perfect for you and your BFF!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

BioBirth now open in Webster

BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. The facility has trained midwives who help mothers birth babies in comfort, complete with birthing tubs and walk-in showers. The business also is a learning center, meaning student midwives get hands-on learning at the facility. Before opening, BioBirth’s midwives conducted home births for clients. 713-732-4326. www.biobirths.com.
WEBSTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Community in Action – Evan Berlin

Did you know one pint’s worth of a blood donation can save up to three lives? The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is in dire need of donations in these COVID times, and Evan Berlin, a candidate for the upcoming Conroe ISD Trustee Position 1 election, is stepping up to the plate.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
What Now Houston

The Toasted Yolk Cafe to Open in Magnolia

Coming in late 2022 or early 2023, The Toasted Yolk Cafe will offer breakfast and lunch fare to Magnolia residents and visitors. Ben Adams is the owner and operator of The Toasted Yolk Cafe at 9533 FM 1488, Ste. 400 in Magnolia. Adams told What Now Houston he hopes to...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Texas Monthly

I Wish I Could Wear Texas Flag Running Shorts

During a routine run at Memorial Park on an oppressively humid day in Houston, I felt as if I were wearing arm and ankle weights. I’ve been a runner for twenty years now, so I’m well versed in mood-boosting playlists and emergency mantras. Nothing worked. Just as I was contemplating taking an Uber back to my car, my eyes caught a flicker of red, white, and blue. An approaching runner was wearing Texas flag running shorts: a white stripe stacked on top of red on the left leg, a blue stripe with our beloved lone star on the right. In the way that only another Texan could understand, the unexpected sight of our state flag sent a jolt of energy through my limbs.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Woodlands Online& LLC

222 N Carson Cub Court

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1526 Sq. Ft. Beautifully bright one story in the amazing community of Woodforest. This 3-bed, 2 bath, PLUS a study, house exudes modern luxury. The light brick & stunning glass entry door set the tone for the rest of the home. Gorgeous wood plank tile throughout the main living areas. Work from home or need an extra guest room, the study offers the ultimate interruption-free work from home experience and features stunning French doors. Each of the spacious secondary rooms have plush carpet and plenty of closet space. This light & bright kitchen opens right into the dining room which opens right into the living room for a true open concept. The primary retreat has a wonderful soaking tub along with a large separate shower, & it is finished with a large closet for plenty of storage. The large extended slate patio makes for the perfect spot to unwind at the end of the day and enjoy those summer breezes. Come see this gorgeous home for yourself and experience all that Woodforest has to offer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum enters 40th year of Service with New Board

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Members of Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum (CWJF) are exceptionally eager for this years’ programs and events. CWJF marks 40 wonderful, evolving years of Heartfelt Service in North Houston’s community. Please welcome the Executive Board of Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum as they continue their efforts on this...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Swing to the sounds of jazz at Houston SummerJazz 2022

Hear award-winning jazz stylings on stage with Houston SummerJazz 2022 at Market Square Park & Wortham Theater Center on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20, 2022. This August, DaCamera heads back to Downtown’s Theater District for another weekend of Houston SummerJazz, featuring a trio of Grammy-nominated jazz artists.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Things To Do#Tx#Quote#Ymca Operation Backpack
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College meets the needs of high-achieving students

HOUSTON, TX -- Choosing the right school to attend can be a tough decision. Students looking for engaging and challenging programs inside and outside the classroom find the Honors College at LSC to be a perfect fit. “I became interested in Lone Star College because of the idea that a...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

23643 Crossworth Drive

Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2850 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: S921116 - TAVOLA 16, BLOCK 2, LOT 8, 50.000000% UDI. Your new home is fully updated. From the entry, with 12' coffered ceilings, to the media and office with French doors, home is welcoming. Nanny/Granny suite to the left side and other bedrooms on the right. Family room has wall of windows overseeing the screened in porch. Kitchen features an island with built-in seating space and a walk-in pantry. Kitchen is off family room. Master bath features garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower, dual sink vanities and spacious walk in closet. Nanny suite bedroom has accent wall of cedar. Community amenities will include a recreation center with pool, parks, soccer fields, and a clubhouse. Miles of wooded greenbelt trails , serene lakes and beautiful views. Lake Houston Wilderness Park located just minutes from the community.Water softener. Deck in rear yard.
NEW CANEY, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Unusually high water bills in the Houston area

KINGWOOD, Texas – Most of us know approximately how much our water bills are each month and we can budget for that. But dozens of homeowners in Kingwood are struggling to understand and pay sky-high water bills from the city of Houston. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team is looking into the bills, some up to $1,400 for just one month!
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck near Houston area (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Monday, one person was hurt following a semi-truck crash near Houston area. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 45 near the Montgomery and Walker County line shortly before 11 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that the big rig carrying pineapple had a tire blowout [...]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
momcollective.com

Drive-In Movie Theaters in Houston: An American Tradition

I’ve always had a secret personal obsession with Drive-In movie theaters. There’s something special about watching a movie, outside, under the stars. My first experience with drive-ins was in college, where we were lucky enough to still have an operating drive-in nearby. When I became a mom I...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Filing opens for The Woodlands Township November 2022 Election

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Filing has begun for four (4) at-large positions on The Woodlands Township Board of Directors in the November 2022 election. The positions are designated as Positions 1, 2, 3 and 4. Each position is for a two-year term and is a volunteer, non-compensated role. Candidates may...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
restaurantbusinessonline.com

This Houston drive-thru restaurant just won $1M

Saigon Hustle just hustled its way to $1 million. The Vietnamese drive-thru concept in Houston on Tuesday was named the winner of the Million Dollar Restaurant Launch. The contest is sponsored by Savory Fund, the arm of private-equity firm Mercato Partners that invests in emerging restaurant concepts. Saigon will get...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy