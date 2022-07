ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Last weekend, Danielle Alura of Miami was crowned Miss Global USA 2023 in Orlando, Florida. She will go on to compete on the world stage representing the USA for the chance to win the title of Miss Global 2023. She had interviewed for Miss Florida Global USA this year and earned the state title before competing in the 2023 Miss Global USA pageant. She also won the highest point awards in talent, swim and gown competitions at the national pageant.

